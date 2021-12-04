Marriages

Jamar Laquinton Butler, Port Charlotte, and Stacy Lee Stevanus, Port Charlotte

Natalie Marie Jackson, Hammond, Wisconsin, and Bela Alexander Ballo, Hammond, Wisconsin

Claudio Renato Hollenstein, Cuenca, Ecuador, and Lindsay Ann Burton, Cuenca, Ecuador

Thomas Allen Ruf, Eagle River, Arkansas, and Karen Marie Scholz, Eagle River, Arkansas

Christopher Joseph Russo, Fort Myers, and Jerica Gail Green, Fort Myers

Gary Joseph Storms, Port Charlotte, and Tracy Michelle Bomba, Port Charlotte

Lindsay Sue Marzean, Port Charlotte, and Daniel Riley Pickard, Cape Coral

Katherine Ann Nilles, Punta Gorda, and Drew Allen Morris, Punta Gorda

Michelle Kimberly Davis, Port Charlotte, and Bryan Audia Fox, Port Charlotte

Shyann Lynn Canul, Englewood, and Anthony Dale Thompson, Englewood

David Lee Peak, Punta Gorda, and Christine Marie Bender, Punta Gorda

Ariel Justo Morales, Punta Gorda, and Nathalie Veronique Quedru, Punta Gorda

Nicole Sarah Phillips, Punta Gorda, and Jarrad Alan Heyer, Port Charlotte

Amber Nicole Lariscy, Englewood, and Gary James Miller, Englewood

Victor Hugo Perez, Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth Amanda Alexander, Port Charlotte

Asheleigh Victoria Wood, Port Charlotte, and Michael Raymond Guzman, Port Charlotte

Stefan Andrey Makarov, North Port, and Lilia Vitalievna Ostrikov, North Port

Clinton Ivan Smith, Punta Gorda, and Jasmine Marie Hill, Punta Gorda

Eliezer Serrano, Punta Gorda, and Tania Marie Maldonado, Punta Gorda

Mathew Joseph Huffman, Port Charlotte, and Brittany Ann Parris, Port Charlotte

Tori Alexandra Phelps, Port Charlotte, and Ian Scott Pettigrew, Port Charlotte

Patricia Gallant Helms, Punta Gorda, and David Theodore Rusch, Punta Gorda

Divorces

David Neil Bray v. Joanne Louise Bray 

Ronald Martin v. Rachel M. Martin 

Andrea Lynne Paul v. Marguerite Ann Paul 

Lee Ann Raimbeau v. William Gordon Raimbeau  

Kimberly Elizabeth Westrom  v. Ron Wesley Westrom

 

