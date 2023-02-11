WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Feb. 12, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesDerek Troy Spencer, Port Charlotte and Rosa Maria Alvarez Solis, Port CharlotteKyle Christopher Brane, Port Charlotte and Renee Dzwonek, Port Charlotte Lauren Rebecca Wright, Jersey City, New Jersey and Dheeraj Davis Kalluri, Jersey City, New JerseyAnthony John Watts, Englewood and Renae Lynn Pentz, EnglewoodAnthony Michael Lopez, North Ft. Myers and Rebecca Magallanes, Port CharlotteRichard Willaim Vanover, Jr., Punta Gorda and Kira Nadee Montonaro, Punta GordaCaitlin Elise Maikowski, Port Charlotte and Christopher Giovanni Carmello, Port CharlotteShannon Marie Parker, Punta Gorda and Lij Jamanti Genus-Christian, Port CharlotteRobert Alan Flannagan, Punta Gorda and Ashley Nicole Hanford, Punta GordaMary Jean Hennelly, Port Charlotte and Thomas Francis Hennelly, BokeeliaMikhail V. Margitich, North Port and Natasha Kunitsa, Port CharlotteAndrew Kelley Cunningham, Punta Gorda and Nichole Leigh Boik, Punta GordaKristi Leigh Dean, Alexandria, Minnesota and Gerald Leroy Anderson, Alexandria, MinnesotaAdam Christopher Morazes, Port Charlotte and Savannah Kay Wickland, Port Charlotte, FloridaCindy Lee Williams, Martinsville, Indiana and Daniel Lee Williams, Martinsville, IndianaLeroy Clifton Bixby, Rumney, New Hampshire and Shirley Rae Fleury, Rumney, New HampshireJade Ashley Larkin, Punta Gorda and Tristian Dalton Walker, Punta GordaCorinne Mae Bernabi, Englewood and Thomas Sam Laverdi, Brooklyn, New YorkDouglas Arthur Peck, Oskaloosa, Kansas and Donna Marie Davis, Oskaloosa, KansasJanice Evadne Thomas, Port Charlotte and Leslie Reginald Waide, Port CharlotteDivorcesCraig Allen Tremelling v. Jill Marie Tremelling Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
