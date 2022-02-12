Marriages

Elisabeth Sue Brogan, Kalamazoo, Michigan and Timothy Francis Mattingly, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Nikolas Elliott Reichert, Brandy Station, Virginia and Madison Jayne Hoffman, Staunton, Virginia

Austin Matthew Dutton, Muskegon, Michigan and Emily Lynn Collier, Oxford, Michigan

Alan Keith Fitch, Englewood and Crystal Lynn Alonzo, Englewood

Melissa Anne Abbate, Punta Gorda and Scott Alan Latta, Punta Gorda

Roxanne Michelle Boggs, Port Charlotte and Samuel Ross Centanne, Port Charlotte

Charles Simpson, Port Charlotte and Kelcey Lee Bird, Manchester, United Kingdom

Madison Jo Larson, Cape Coral and Angel Gabriel Barrueta, Punta Gorda

Debora Lopes De Carvalho, Cape Coral and Christopher Anthony Fernandez, Cape Coral

Suzanne Marie Ronholm, Port Charlotte and Jean Pierre Eischen, Port Charlotte

Amanda Nicole Fritz, Port Charlotte and Derek Austin Perkins, Port Charlotte

Xin Pan, Punta Gorda and Patrick Warren McDonald, Punta Gorda

Colton Reese Campbell, Port Charlotte and Tabitha Mirielle Crystal, Port Charlotte

Debra Ann Ambrose, North Port and Edward Charles Tyler, North Port

Sergio Alfredo Ponce, Port Charlotte and Elysha Diane Forsythe, Port Charlotte

David Granados Doblas, Fort Myers and Jaimy Alexandra Wenhold, Fort Myers

Stacy Ann Sullivan, Port Charlotte and Charles Delbert Rosenbarger, Florida

Leann Ashley Ohmart, North Fort Myers and Orion Craig Frankenberry, North Fort Myers

Thomas Joseph Sailors, Fort Myers and Stephanie Ann Johnson, Cape Coral

Lindsey Ann Carole, Port Charlotte and Jeremy Eugene Stone, Port Charlotte

Clayton Cady Taylor, Punta Gorda and Elyse Loraine Serrano, Punta Gorda

Joseph Tyler Mundella, North Port and Sinai Amaro, North Port

Xiomara Yvette Zaldivar, Punta Gorda and Tony Randall Inabnitt, Punta Gorda

Ronald Melvin Martell, Lehigh Acres and Margarita Espino Regan, Lehigh Acres

Matthew Edward King, Cape Coral and Carrie Marie Proto, Cape Coral

Ronald Gregory Puls, Port Charlotte and Deborah Jeanne Brigham, Port Charlotte

Michael Ezra Hirst, Punta Gorda and Ashley Joy Mete, Punta Gorda

Austin Charles Brown, Port Charlotte and Kaitlyn Marie Martinelli, Port Charlotte

Joshua Jordan Stenseth, Port Charlotte and Macie Paige Pickens, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Marcus Connolly v. Patricia Connolly

Heidi M. Federici v. Shane M. Federici

Mary Fernandez v. Antonio Fernandez Reyes

Thomas Fulton v. Joann Fulton

Joseph Grieger v. Tammy Grieger

Carey Sue Jacobson v. Jeremy Brian Jacobson

Lisa Malott v. Kevin Malott

Nicole K. Satterfield v. Robert O. Satterfield

Ashley Marie Walters v. Andrew Preston Walters

