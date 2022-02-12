Marriages
Elisabeth Sue Brogan, Kalamazoo, Michigan and Timothy Francis Mattingly, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Nikolas Elliott Reichert, Brandy Station, Virginia and Madison Jayne Hoffman, Staunton, Virginia
Austin Matthew Dutton, Muskegon, Michigan and Emily Lynn Collier, Oxford, Michigan
Alan Keith Fitch, Englewood and Crystal Lynn Alonzo, Englewood
Melissa Anne Abbate, Punta Gorda and Scott Alan Latta, Punta Gorda
Roxanne Michelle Boggs, Port Charlotte and Samuel Ross Centanne, Port Charlotte
Charles Simpson, Port Charlotte and Kelcey Lee Bird, Manchester, United Kingdom
Madison Jo Larson, Cape Coral and Angel Gabriel Barrueta, Punta Gorda
Debora Lopes De Carvalho, Cape Coral and Christopher Anthony Fernandez, Cape Coral
Suzanne Marie Ronholm, Port Charlotte and Jean Pierre Eischen, Port Charlotte
Amanda Nicole Fritz, Port Charlotte and Derek Austin Perkins, Port Charlotte
Xin Pan, Punta Gorda and Patrick Warren McDonald, Punta Gorda
Colton Reese Campbell, Port Charlotte and Tabitha Mirielle Crystal, Port Charlotte
Debra Ann Ambrose, North Port and Edward Charles Tyler, North Port
Sergio Alfredo Ponce, Port Charlotte and Elysha Diane Forsythe, Port Charlotte
David Granados Doblas, Fort Myers and Jaimy Alexandra Wenhold, Fort Myers
Stacy Ann Sullivan, Port Charlotte and Charles Delbert Rosenbarger, Florida
Leann Ashley Ohmart, North Fort Myers and Orion Craig Frankenberry, North Fort Myers
Thomas Joseph Sailors, Fort Myers and Stephanie Ann Johnson, Cape Coral
Lindsey Ann Carole, Port Charlotte and Jeremy Eugene Stone, Port Charlotte
Clayton Cady Taylor, Punta Gorda and Elyse Loraine Serrano, Punta Gorda
Joseph Tyler Mundella, North Port and Sinai Amaro, North Port
Xiomara Yvette Zaldivar, Punta Gorda and Tony Randall Inabnitt, Punta Gorda
Ronald Melvin Martell, Lehigh Acres and Margarita Espino Regan, Lehigh Acres
Matthew Edward King, Cape Coral and Carrie Marie Proto, Cape Coral
Ronald Gregory Puls, Port Charlotte and Deborah Jeanne Brigham, Port Charlotte
Michael Ezra Hirst, Punta Gorda and Ashley Joy Mete, Punta Gorda
Austin Charles Brown, Port Charlotte and Kaitlyn Marie Martinelli, Port Charlotte
Joshua Jordan Stenseth, Port Charlotte and Macie Paige Pickens, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Marcus Connolly v. Patricia Connolly
Heidi M. Federici v. Shane M. Federici
Mary Fernandez v. Antonio Fernandez Reyes
Thomas Fulton v. Joann Fulton
Joseph Grieger v. Tammy Grieger
Carey Sue Jacobson v. Jeremy Brian Jacobson
Lisa Malott v. Kevin Malott
Nicole K. Satterfield v. Robert O. Satterfield
Ashley Marie Walters v. Andrew Preston Walters
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.