WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Feb. 19, 2023 Feb 18, 2023

Marriages
James Eric Van Doren, Englewood and Natosha Lynn Hines, Englewood
Matthew Loring Gordon, Port Charlotte and Dawn Angel Dorador, Port Charlotte
Tanicha Milord, Lake Worth and Giovani Sebastien Hathar Bruno, Lake Worth
Erik Mikeal Nummerdor, Punta Gorda and Malia Elizabeth Mixell-White, Punta Gorda
Travis James Johnson, Englewood and Jamie Lee Smithmyer, Englewood
Sarah Trivelli Richter, Port Charlotte and Nicholas Anthony Degennaro, Port Charlotte
Kessa Delynn Herb, Punta Gorda and Aubrey Jane Rubush, Punta Gorda
Jace William Norus, Port Charlotte and Nikole Elizabeth Kantzios, Port Charlotte
Timothy Lesie Bumgarner, Port Charlotte and Brenda Marie Glass, Port Charlotte
David Knight Shattuck, Englewood and Heidi Lee Sandecki, Englewood
Kevin Lee Kinnison, Punta Gorda and Stacey Marie Barney, Punta Gorda
Ronald Ardell Anderson, Port Charlotte and Kristen Brianna Saulsbury, Port Charlotte
Cahane Dwayne Esson, Port Charlotte and Geraldine Beauchamp, Port Charlotte

Divorces
Kettia Anis Desgranges v. Wilgo Anis
Linda Berthelot v. Frantz Gervais
Jennifer Candia v. Daniel Candia
Mandi Castagnola v. David Castagnola
Katelan Conway v. Michael Conway
Brenda Dean v. Dwight Dean
Anton Michael Fackelmann v. Beverly Jane Fackelmann
Travis J. Hanley v. Jenna L. Hanley
William Hubbard v. Lori Hubbard
Melissa Jenkins v. Eric Jenkins
Andrea Mchugh v. Matt Mchugh
Paula Marie Parsons v. Scott Wayne Parsons
Jane Ann Roessler v. David Lee Roessler
Ryan Lee Rowe v. Dawn Marie Rowe
Carla Sciacca v. Michael J. Sciacca
Stephen Simensky v. Lori Simensky
Abigail M. Turi v. Kevin R. Turi
David Lee Williams v. Angelina Williams
