Marriages
Allan Wayne Simpson, Salem, Indiana and Anna Marie Roney, Salem, Indiana
Daniel Francis Livingston, Salem, N.H. and Susan Marie Vittorioso, Salem, N.H.
Gregory Lynn Probasco, Englewood and Jan Ellen Thomas, Englewood
Candice Alice Browning, Lexington, Kentucky and Benjamin James Mills, Lexington, Kentucky
Matthew Charles Mckinley, Lewiston, Michigan and Sally Ruth Schwark, Lewiston, Michigan
Jason James Lavelle, Utica, South Dakota and Felicia Jean Sailer, Utica, South Dakota
Pedro Juan Leon, Port Charlotte and Joselin Tejada, North Port
Steven Ringo Dodge, Port Charlotte and Samantha Ann Aspland, Port Charlotte
Shaneika Akiya Turner, Tempe, Florida and Tranesha Lashye Evans, Fort Myers
Joshua Carl Tollefson, Port Charlotte and Grace Marie Shepard, Port Charlotte
Cordale Tyreek Johnson, North Port and Sophia Mae Goodman, North Port
Lauren Nicole Stott, Cape Coral and Stephen Michael Krzyzanowski, Cape Coral
Gerald Martin Troxel, Port Charlotte and Robin Ashley Bruno, Port Charlotte
Billy Ruccatano, Port Charlotte and Terri Marie Carfagno, Port Charlotte
Jamie Lynn Hilborn, Punta Gorda and Robert Steven Leady, Punta Gorda
Verna Lyn Gallas, Port Charlotte and Michael Huburt Burbach, Hill Point, Wisconsin
Christopher Jonathan Martinez, North Fort Myers and Melodie Noel Bolin, North Fort Myers
Christian Millicent Greene, Port Charlotte and Donald Eugene Gardner, Port Charlotte
Michael Daniel Livingston, Punta Gorda and Scarlett Larue Jackson, Port Charlotte
John Silvio Vitulli, Port Charlotte and Donna Rae Hince, Port Charlotte
Melinda Grace Dejesus, Punta Gorda and Nathaniel Sanford Middleton, Punta Gorda
Michael Peter Strano, Punta Gorda and Martha C. Molina, Punta Gorda
Richard Todd Jacobs, N. Ft. Myers and Julie Ann Leffelman, N. Ft. Myers
Shirley Canillo Wong, Port Charlotte and James Robert Leach, Port Charlotte
Ashley Nicole Clark, Fort Myers and Vincent Rosario Pietroniro, Fort Myers
Joaquin Jose Arrieta Ramos, Cape Coral and Eylynn Hernandez Lopez, Cape Coral
Timothy James Wolverton, Port Charlotte and Vanessa Cheri Forster, Port Charlotte
Nicholas Aaron Mayl, Punta Gorda and Sarah Mae Blaich, Punta Gorda
Kerry Ann Robbins, Lake Suzy and Charles Arthur Robbins, Lake Suzy
Sarah Dawn Booher, Port Charlotte and Kody John Benedict, Port Charlotte
Vittorio Antonio Scarola, Port Charlotte and Taylor Renee Surrency, Port Charlotte
Savanah Nichole Ranft, Punta Gorda and Daniel Waite Chomyszak, Punta Gorda
Netnapha Mahlan, Port Charlotte and Garrett Tyler Okomski, Port Charlotte
Makayla Mary Lynn Hunter, Port Charlotte and Brandon William Holycross, Port Charlotte
Bradley David Stone, Port Charlotte and Mekayla Renee Walz, Port Charlotte
Nicole Lujean Mott, Punta Gorda and Wade Clinton Beasley Jr., Port Charlotte
Divorces
Juliane Bostian v. Terry Lee Bostian
Joshua Wade Cook v. Linda Cheryl Cook
Jonathan E. Hardwick v. Dawn Francis Hardwick
Rachel Melody Holmes v. Theodore Henry Holmes
Andrew C. Lebrecht v. Victoria C. Lebrecht
Dylan D. Lutz v. Alyssa N. Lutz
Alexis I. Martinez v. Brianna J. Martinez
Christopher Wayne Mason v. Traci Leigh Mason
Synthia Berthelot Nguemany v. Adam J. Berthelot Nguemany
Dawn Smoleski v. Vincent J. Smoleski
