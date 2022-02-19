Marriages

Allan Wayne Simpson, Salem, Indiana and Anna Marie Roney, Salem, Indiana

Daniel Francis Livingston, Salem, N.H. and Susan Marie Vittorioso, Salem, N.H.

Gregory Lynn Probasco, Englewood and Jan Ellen Thomas, Englewood

Candice Alice Browning, Lexington, Kentucky and Benjamin James Mills, Lexington, Kentucky

Matthew Charles Mckinley, Lewiston, Michigan and Sally Ruth Schwark, Lewiston, Michigan

Jason James Lavelle, Utica, South Dakota and Felicia Jean Sailer, Utica, South Dakota

Pedro Juan Leon, Port Charlotte and Joselin Tejada, North Port

Steven Ringo Dodge, Port Charlotte and Samantha Ann Aspland, Port Charlotte

Shaneika Akiya Turner, Tempe, Florida and Tranesha Lashye Evans, Fort Myers

Joshua Carl Tollefson, Port Charlotte and Grace Marie Shepard, Port Charlotte

Cordale Tyreek Johnson, North Port and Sophia Mae Goodman, North Port

Lauren Nicole Stott, Cape Coral and Stephen Michael Krzyzanowski, Cape Coral

Gerald Martin Troxel, Port Charlotte and Robin Ashley Bruno, Port Charlotte

Billy Ruccatano, Port Charlotte and Terri Marie Carfagno, Port Charlotte

Jamie Lynn Hilborn, Punta Gorda and Robert Steven Leady, Punta Gorda

Verna Lyn Gallas, Port Charlotte and Michael Huburt Burbach, Hill Point, Wisconsin

Christopher Jonathan Martinez, North Fort Myers and Melodie Noel Bolin, North Fort Myers

Christian Millicent Greene, Port Charlotte and Donald Eugene Gardner, Port Charlotte

Michael Daniel Livingston, Punta Gorda and Scarlett Larue Jackson, Port Charlotte

John Silvio Vitulli, Port Charlotte and Donna Rae Hince, Port Charlotte

Melinda Grace Dejesus, Punta Gorda and Nathaniel Sanford Middleton, Punta Gorda

Michael Peter Strano, Punta Gorda and Martha C. Molina, Punta Gorda

Richard Todd Jacobs, N. Ft. Myers and Julie Ann Leffelman, N. Ft. Myers


Shirley Canillo Wong, Port Charlotte and James Robert Leach, Port Charlotte

Ashley Nicole Clark, Fort Myers and Vincent Rosario Pietroniro, Fort Myers

Joaquin Jose Arrieta Ramos, Cape Coral and Eylynn Hernandez Lopez, Cape Coral

Timothy James Wolverton, Port Charlotte and Vanessa Cheri Forster, Port Charlotte

Nicholas Aaron Mayl, Punta Gorda and Sarah Mae Blaich, Punta Gorda

Kerry Ann Robbins, Lake Suzy and Charles Arthur Robbins, Lake Suzy

Sarah Dawn Booher, Port Charlotte and Kody John Benedict, Port Charlotte

Vittorio Antonio Scarola, Port Charlotte and Taylor Renee Surrency, Port Charlotte

Savanah Nichole Ranft, Punta Gorda and Daniel Waite Chomyszak, Punta Gorda

Netnapha Mahlan, Port Charlotte and Garrett Tyler Okomski, Port Charlotte

Makayla Mary Lynn Hunter, Port Charlotte and Brandon William Holycross, Port Charlotte

Bradley David Stone, Port Charlotte and Mekayla Renee Walz, Port Charlotte

Nicole Lujean Mott, Punta Gorda and Wade Clinton Beasley Jr., Port Charlotte

Divorces

Juliane Bostian v. Terry Lee Bostian

Joshua Wade Cook v. Linda Cheryl Cook

Jonathan E. Hardwick v. Dawn Francis Hardwick

Rachel Melody Holmes v. Theodore Henry Holmes

Andrew C. Lebrecht v. Victoria C. Lebrecht

Dylan D. Lutz v. Alyssa N. Lutz

Alexis I. Martinez v. Brianna J. Martinez

Christopher Wayne Mason v. Traci Leigh Mason

Synthia Berthelot Nguemany v. Adam J. Berthelot Nguemany

Dawn Smoleski v. Vincent J. Smoleski

