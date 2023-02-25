Marriages
Freddie Frank Van Valkenberg, Port Charlotte and Elysia May Davis, Sarasota
John Edward Ziemski, Cape Coral and Milagro Arely Gonzalez, Cape Coral
Shanika Mechelle Williams, Punta Gorda and Jerron Toussaint Maxwell, Arcadia
Alexis Jean Riddle, Harrogate, Tennessee and Brandon Julius Brucker, Harrogate, Tennessee
James Wesley Dougherty, Port Charlotte and Jenna Leigh Dougherty, Port Charlotte
Leah Elizabeth Renner, North Port and Kyle Gregory Ulrich, Estero
Jessica Noelle Gorka, Orland Hills, Illinois and Brandon James O’brien, Orland Hills, Illinois
Marvin Verdell Kimmie, Riverview and Darlicia Ann Gomillion-Nichols, Port Charlotte
Gary Allen Milhausen, Port Charlotte and Sandra Lou Arnau, Port Charlotte
Charles Raymond Andrews, Punta Gorda and Karen Marie Johanns, Punta Gorda
Robert Richard Moffat, Punta Gorda and Giao Thimong Nguyen, Punta Gorda
Richard Adam Schaub, Punta Gorda and Amy Renee Smith, Punta Gorda
Stephen Valentine Kolozsi, Englewood and Lori Ann Verville, Englewood
Donald George Clute, Port Charlotte and Julia Marie Ray, Port Charlotte
Anthony Tyrone Butts, Punta Gorda and Latrina Sheree Gissendanner, Punta Gorda
Kimberly Kay Buerk, Punta Gorda and Paul Brock, Punta Gorda
Michael James Meinhardt, Punta Gorda and Yamila Valdes Palacio, Punta Gorda
Marie Jean, Punta Gorda and Exantus Alcimbert, Everett, Massachusetts
Dylan Jon Cox, Port Charlotte and Cleo Marie Kasmarski, Port Charlotte
Denise Lynn Clark, Martinsville, Indiana and James Allen Snyder, Martinsville, Indiana
Steven William Preston, Belleville, Ontario and Lisa Marie Ryan, Belleville, Ontario
Abraham Joseph Al-Arnasi, North Port and Yuliia Izmailova, North Port
Anthony William Rautio, Duluth, Minnesota and London Duray Barthelemy, Duluth, Minnesota
Jack Harrison Mccauley, Port Charlotte and Amy Louise Atkinson, Port Charlotte, Florida
Desmund Stephen Collins, Punta Gorda and Lauren Anne Kralik, Punta Gorda
Kody Matthew Hittle, Port Charlotte and Clarissa Gale Fleming, Port Charlotte
Marcellous Douglas Hearns, Arcadia and Corine Elizabeth Williams, Northport
Tammy Faye Jernigan, Punta Gorda and Michael John Woertz, Punta Gorda
Steven Lee Perry, Russells Point, Ohio and Janet Marie Bridges, Port Charlotte
Carol Denise Johnson, Punta Gorda and Ronald Allen Jackson, Punta Gorda
Mariana Soledad Martin, North Port and Miguel Carrillo Jimon, Port Charlotte
Brooke Faron Bentley, Parrish and William Ashley Johnson, Fort Myers
Edward Paul Peshka, Port Charlotte and Michelle Marie Sanger, Port Charlotte
Vanessa Beatriz Jimenez, Port Charlotte and Veneise Ariana Mendez, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Albert Louis Alguadich Jr. v. Jacqueline Marie Alguadich
Julian I. Cabera Sanchez v. Maria J. Acosta
Julia Ann Campbell v. Dennis Brent Campbell Jr.
Reva Walters v. Brandon Walters
Rhonda Watkins v. Vince Watkins
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.