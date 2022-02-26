Marriages

Jeffrey Claude Carey, Port Charlotte and Olga Marosy, Port Charlotte

Martika Yolanda Foskey, Fort Myers and Raymond Ellsworth Walton, Fort Myers

Ronald Herbert Chandler, Arcadia and Katie Noelle Kinder, Arcadia

Emily Lillian Schroeder, Muscatine, Iowa and Griffin John Gaeta, Muscatine, Iowa

Madison Elizabeth Mitchell, Swisher, Iowa and Megan Anne Ripperton, Swisher, Iowa

Olivia Lee Wimmenauer, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jordan Aaron Ferguson, Indianapolis, Indiana

Shannon Jeannette Conlin, Somerset, Wisconsin and John Paul Heinig, Somerset, Wisconsin

Allen Scott Sands, Athens, Georgia and Jennifer Dea Dipuma, Athens, Georgia

Olivia Nicole Turner, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Dylan Emery Letourneau, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Kelli Marie Ford, Punta Gorda and Jeffrey Joseph Spatafora, Punta Gorda

Michele Lynn Bailey, Rotonda West and De Frank Howell, Rotonda West

Hoai Khanh Tran, Naples and Hong Yen Vy Nguyen, Port Charlotte

Amanda Marie Rosell, Cape Coral and Gerardo Barbaro Rodriguez, Cape Coral

Spencer Richard Hartvigsen, Englewood and Holly Ann Font, Englewood

Ronald Kuhns Lichtenwalner, Venice and Doris Elaine Lichtenwalner, Venice

Scott Douglas Courtney, Punta Gorda and Jillian Cary Brall, Punta Gorda

Antonio Carlo Barros, Punta Gorda and Nicole Ann Grohosky, Punta Gorda

David Charles Ballard, North Port and Judith Mary Rosati, North Port

Celeste Badillo, Punta Gorda and D’allen Alan Kurzke, Punta Gorda

Khoi Quoc Duong, Cape Coral and Justine Ann Morales, Cape Coral

Enden Burnay Moore, Cape Coral and James Richard Whalen, Cape Coral

Cynthia Lee Dunn, Port Charlotte and William Robert Wood, Port Charlotte

Michael Ian Taylor, Port Charlotte and Bobbi Sue Letso, Port Charlotte

Marcus Patrick Camp, Punta Gorda and Melanie Lynn Mccall, Punta Gorda

Robert Franklin Pridemore, Port Charlotte and Therese Marie Digby, Port Charlotte

Vincent Petrocelli, Fort Myers and Shannan Leigh Harris, Port Charlotte

Nicoletta Capetola, Punta Gorda and Sandra Ellen Avayu, Punta Gorda


Phairat Boonruang, Sarasota and Cameron Taylor Hart, Port Charlotte

John Derek Snelson, Port Charlotte and Abigail Laureano Morales, Port Charlotte

David Lee Lewis, Punta Gorda and Destiny Alexandra Marino, Punta Gorda

Crystal Lee Hess, North Port and Eric Jeffrey Jacobs, North Port

Steven Edward Bouffard, Englewood and Traci Catherine Monroe, Englewood

Carl Cleveland Motteler, Punta Gorda and Lisa Ann Ilg, Punta Gorda

Vincent Edward Heine, Rotonda West and Dana Marie Gaetano, Rotonda West

John William Thomas Kaufman, Port Charlotte and Mary Arlene Grace Strand, Moriarty, New Mexico

Charles Franklin Koerner Jr., Englewood and Valerie Ann Hupf, Englewood

Henry J. Mayda, Port Charlotte and Monica Dimattia, Port Charlotte

Alexis Brianna Parsley, Port Charlotte and John Wesley Georges, Port Charlotte

Michael Ross Marsh, Punta Gorda and Jamie Lee Jones, Punta Gorda

Whitley Lee Kiernan, Punta Gorda and Donald Ray Downen, Punta Gorda

Marie Nicole Cherubin, North Port and Mackenson Timothee, North Port

Marlon Opelka Ramirez Belliard, Lehigh Acres and Vanessa Rodriguez, Lehigh Acres

Michael Lee Dietz, North Port and Stacy Ann Leavitt, North Port

Kyle Christian Velazquez, Punta Gorda and Jessica Marie Mathis, Arcadia

Rachel Lee Hafer, Cape Coral and Brian Joseph Byrd, Cape Coral

Kimberly Lynn Thoman, Rotonda West and Eric Warren Spring, Rotonda West

Shakia Renee Fulcher, Punta Gorda and Ryan Lee Sweeney, Punta Gorda

Divorces

Robert Joseph Allen v. Teresa Marie Allen

Janet Hawksworth-Breen v. William Hawksworth Breen

Heather Mashburn v. James Mashburn Jr.

Jenna Pifer v. Justin Pifer

Cari A. Piper v. Patrick Piper

Tracy R. Schleben v. Rodney T. Schleben

