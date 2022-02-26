Marriages
Jeffrey Claude Carey, Port Charlotte and Olga Marosy, Port Charlotte
Martika Yolanda Foskey, Fort Myers and Raymond Ellsworth Walton, Fort Myers
Ronald Herbert Chandler, Arcadia and Katie Noelle Kinder, Arcadia
Emily Lillian Schroeder, Muscatine, Iowa and Griffin John Gaeta, Muscatine, Iowa
Madison Elizabeth Mitchell, Swisher, Iowa and Megan Anne Ripperton, Swisher, Iowa
Olivia Lee Wimmenauer, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jordan Aaron Ferguson, Indianapolis, Indiana
Shannon Jeannette Conlin, Somerset, Wisconsin and John Paul Heinig, Somerset, Wisconsin
Allen Scott Sands, Athens, Georgia and Jennifer Dea Dipuma, Athens, Georgia
Olivia Nicole Turner, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Dylan Emery Letourneau, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Kelli Marie Ford, Punta Gorda and Jeffrey Joseph Spatafora, Punta Gorda
Michele Lynn Bailey, Rotonda West and De Frank Howell, Rotonda West
Hoai Khanh Tran, Naples and Hong Yen Vy Nguyen, Port Charlotte
Amanda Marie Rosell, Cape Coral and Gerardo Barbaro Rodriguez, Cape Coral
Spencer Richard Hartvigsen, Englewood and Holly Ann Font, Englewood
Ronald Kuhns Lichtenwalner, Venice and Doris Elaine Lichtenwalner, Venice
Scott Douglas Courtney, Punta Gorda and Jillian Cary Brall, Punta Gorda
Antonio Carlo Barros, Punta Gorda and Nicole Ann Grohosky, Punta Gorda
David Charles Ballard, North Port and Judith Mary Rosati, North Port
Celeste Badillo, Punta Gorda and D’allen Alan Kurzke, Punta Gorda
Khoi Quoc Duong, Cape Coral and Justine Ann Morales, Cape Coral
Enden Burnay Moore, Cape Coral and James Richard Whalen, Cape Coral
Cynthia Lee Dunn, Port Charlotte and William Robert Wood, Port Charlotte
Michael Ian Taylor, Port Charlotte and Bobbi Sue Letso, Port Charlotte
Marcus Patrick Camp, Punta Gorda and Melanie Lynn Mccall, Punta Gorda
Robert Franklin Pridemore, Port Charlotte and Therese Marie Digby, Port Charlotte
Vincent Petrocelli, Fort Myers and Shannan Leigh Harris, Port Charlotte
Nicoletta Capetola, Punta Gorda and Sandra Ellen Avayu, Punta Gorda
Phairat Boonruang, Sarasota and Cameron Taylor Hart, Port Charlotte
John Derek Snelson, Port Charlotte and Abigail Laureano Morales, Port Charlotte
David Lee Lewis, Punta Gorda and Destiny Alexandra Marino, Punta Gorda
Crystal Lee Hess, North Port and Eric Jeffrey Jacobs, North Port
Steven Edward Bouffard, Englewood and Traci Catherine Monroe, Englewood
Carl Cleveland Motteler, Punta Gorda and Lisa Ann Ilg, Punta Gorda
Vincent Edward Heine, Rotonda West and Dana Marie Gaetano, Rotonda West
John William Thomas Kaufman, Port Charlotte and Mary Arlene Grace Strand, Moriarty, New Mexico
Charles Franklin Koerner Jr., Englewood and Valerie Ann Hupf, Englewood
Henry J. Mayda, Port Charlotte and Monica Dimattia, Port Charlotte
Alexis Brianna Parsley, Port Charlotte and John Wesley Georges, Port Charlotte
Michael Ross Marsh, Punta Gorda and Jamie Lee Jones, Punta Gorda
Whitley Lee Kiernan, Punta Gorda and Donald Ray Downen, Punta Gorda
Marie Nicole Cherubin, North Port and Mackenson Timothee, North Port
Marlon Opelka Ramirez Belliard, Lehigh Acres and Vanessa Rodriguez, Lehigh Acres
Michael Lee Dietz, North Port and Stacy Ann Leavitt, North Port
Kyle Christian Velazquez, Punta Gorda and Jessica Marie Mathis, Arcadia
Rachel Lee Hafer, Cape Coral and Brian Joseph Byrd, Cape Coral
Kimberly Lynn Thoman, Rotonda West and Eric Warren Spring, Rotonda West
Shakia Renee Fulcher, Punta Gorda and Ryan Lee Sweeney, Punta Gorda
Divorces
Robert Joseph Allen v. Teresa Marie Allen
Janet Hawksworth-Breen v. William Hawksworth Breen
Heather Mashburn v. James Mashburn Jr.
Jenna Pifer v. Justin Pifer
Cari A. Piper v. Patrick Piper
Tracy R. Schleben v. Rodney T. Schleben
