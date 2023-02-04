WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Feb. 5, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesJason Lee Harper, Port Charlotte and Pamy Jean Muniz Owen, Port CharlotteAriel Nicole Dempsey, Port Charlotte and Steven Alan Suarez, Port Charlotte Scott Kenneth Laureno, Port Charlotte and Danielle Deja Oxman, Cape CoralScott James Hoerner, Cape Coral and Laura Rebecca Shaw, Cape CoralChristopher Allen Carpenter, Port Charlotte and Julie Christine Lavinder, Port CharlotteLensworth Lyndale Broomfield, Port Charlotte and Tanisha Nicole Burke, Port CharlotteZachary Adams Catron, Port Charlotte and Nicole Elena Bourgeois, Port CharlotteAnna Marie Ingrassia, Port Charlotte and Tyler George Barrow, Port CharlotteKoby Owen Hochsprung, Port Charlotte and Kelsey Rebecca Roe, Port CharlotteMichael Fredrick Devroy, Englewood and Rebecca Danielle Taubel, EnglewoodJulian Louis Izquierdo-Cruz, Port Charlotte and Chelsey Marie Shelton, Port CharlotteRoman Romanenko, Rotonda West and Laurel Richelle Mathes, Rotonda WestTonirae Stowers Burke, Port Charlotte and Carson Christopher Baras, Port CharlotteHeather Marie Middlebrooks, Port Charlotte and Ryan Christopher Hembree, Port CharlotteAdam Daniel Haines, Indianapolis, Indiana and Emily Maria Lucas, Indianapolis, IndianaElisabeth Lynn Evan, Punta Gorda and Andrew Reagan Sheppard, Punta GordaHenry Medina, Port Charlotte and Cherifa Bell, Port CharlotteDavid Wayne Shattuck, North Port and Sara Hilda Garcia, Cape CoralDorgys Bermudez Cabrera, Port Charlotte and Yaite Gonzalez Moya, Port CharlotteDivorcesBriana Monique Atherton v. Lanny Ross AthertonDonna M. Duffy v. David I. Patenaude Sr.Mary Gies v. Mark W. GiesThomas Andrew Gilmore v. Angela Maxine GilmorePhaniel Jean v. Magda Goimbert JeanMariah Eumelia Murray v. Joseph Dean MurraySandra Patricia Polseno v. Daniel Anthony Polseno Jr.Leslie Saines v. Zoe Saines Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
