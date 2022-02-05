Marriages

Julian Osorio, Cape Coral and Sofia Castro Mayorga, Cape Coral

Karen Sue Cuthbertson, Englewood and Grant Evan Cuthbertson, Englewood

Darrin Drew Knapp, Sperry, Iowa and Johnna Lou Latty, Burlington, Iowa

Emily Rose Reardon, Saint Louis, Missouri and Christopher Bates Hiemenz, Dallas, Texas

Louis Mitchell Scott, Lucasville, Ohio and Larissa Titayeva, Lucasville, Ohio

Deann Lynn Jacob, Bainbridge Island, Washington and Forrest Harold Millay, Bainbridge Island, Washington

Rachel Ann Lupo, Stamford, Connecticut and John Thomas Planer, Stamford, Connecticut

Steven Howard Dweck, Saratoga, New York and Rorie Alicia Mastropietro, Saratoga, New York

Kevin Richard Smith, Punta Gorda and Georgina Palomino, Cape Coral

Madison May Walker, Punta Gorda and Ryan William Duffey, Punta Gorda

Edward Nathan Sherkus, Punta Gorda and Tammy Lynne Finnerty, Punta Gorda

Jill Frances Sherry, Englewood and John Peter Mele, Englewood

Steven Loren Gardner, Punta Gorda and Kathleen Ann Lockart, Punta Gorda

Kevin Edric Paul, North Port and Melanie Ann Derossett, North Port

Kenneth Lee Sposato, Cape Coral and Samantha Ann Morrison, Cape Coral

Samuel Gines Vazquez, Punta Gorda and Amy Renee Martin, Punta Gorda

Linsey Ellen Peyton, Englewood and John Alexander Nelson, Englewood

William Joseph Robertson, Port Charlotte and Susan Therese Madama, Port Charlotte

Roger Sterling Eckerfield, Port Charlotte and Marianne Jeanette Gorslene, Port Charlotte

Leon Peter Hanten, Babcock Ranch and Tina Marie Terrell, Babcock Ranch

Jordan Scott Croteau, Punta Gorda and Abbigal Rae Wessels, Punta Gorda

Russell Anthony Micoli, Englewood and Valerie Nazzaro Tapp, Englewood

Jay Nadelson, Punta Gorda and Nancy Hildreth Hockenbery, Punta Gorda

Ronald William Reichenbach, Port Charlotte and Alana Shelby Hill, Port Charlotte

Kara Lynn Kruger, Punta Gorda and James Thomas Spence, Punta Gorda

Carol Jean Healey, Englewood and Richard Delroy Miller, Englewood

James Franklin Shelton, Port Charlotte and Genise Marie Shelton, Port Charlotte

Alexandra Gabrielle Smith, Punta Gorda and Michael Tyler Muehling, Punta Gorda

Pratikkumar Nareshkumar Bhakta, North Port and Payal Patel, North Port

Aimee Renee Young, Punta Gorda and John Robert Ferris Hall, Punta Gorda

Valentine Anthony Wilson, Port Charlotte and Suzeth Kasandra Hunt, George Town, Jamaica

Darrell Frederick Stevens, Port Charlotte and Candice Lee Smeraldi, Port Charlotte

Andon Wayne Ross Burns, Fort Myers and Cassidy Nicole Comunale, Fort Myers

Diego Alejandro Baena Cadavid, Punta Gorda and Angela Dayana Hernandez, Punta Gorda

Michael Bryan Beach, Fort Myers and Sena Rose Marquess, Fort Myers

Louis Beatman Roberts, Port Charlotte and Virginia Agnes Barnes, Port Charlotte

Emilio Llanes, Punta Gorda and Danielle Elisabeth Osterman, Punta Gorda

Joseph Tuzio, Miami and Tina Marie Rodriguez, Cutler Bay

Paul Charles Acheson, North Port and George Mijail Rodriguez, North Port

Kathleen Ann Noodwang, Fort Myers and Joshua Brad Olson, Fort Myers

Divorces

Steven J. Arsenault v. Sandra J. Briggs

Peter Bears v. Lyndsey Bears

Jenny D. Clifford v. Bryan A. Clifford

Bertina Nobile Lyle v. Joseph Daniel Lyle

Manuel Newsome v. Adiya Jan'ee Newsome

