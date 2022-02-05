Marriages
Julian Osorio, Cape Coral and Sofia Castro Mayorga, Cape Coral
Karen Sue Cuthbertson, Englewood and Grant Evan Cuthbertson, Englewood
Darrin Drew Knapp, Sperry, Iowa and Johnna Lou Latty, Burlington, Iowa
Emily Rose Reardon, Saint Louis, Missouri and Christopher Bates Hiemenz, Dallas, Texas
Louis Mitchell Scott, Lucasville, Ohio and Larissa Titayeva, Lucasville, Ohio
Deann Lynn Jacob, Bainbridge Island, Washington and Forrest Harold Millay, Bainbridge Island, Washington
Rachel Ann Lupo, Stamford, Connecticut and John Thomas Planer, Stamford, Connecticut
Steven Howard Dweck, Saratoga, New York and Rorie Alicia Mastropietro, Saratoga, New York
Kevin Richard Smith, Punta Gorda and Georgina Palomino, Cape Coral
Madison May Walker, Punta Gorda and Ryan William Duffey, Punta Gorda
Edward Nathan Sherkus, Punta Gorda and Tammy Lynne Finnerty, Punta Gorda
Jill Frances Sherry, Englewood and John Peter Mele, Englewood
Steven Loren Gardner, Punta Gorda and Kathleen Ann Lockart, Punta Gorda
Kevin Edric Paul, North Port and Melanie Ann Derossett, North Port
Kenneth Lee Sposato, Cape Coral and Samantha Ann Morrison, Cape Coral
Samuel Gines Vazquez, Punta Gorda and Amy Renee Martin, Punta Gorda
Linsey Ellen Peyton, Englewood and John Alexander Nelson, Englewood
William Joseph Robertson, Port Charlotte and Susan Therese Madama, Port Charlotte
Roger Sterling Eckerfield, Port Charlotte and Marianne Jeanette Gorslene, Port Charlotte
Leon Peter Hanten, Babcock Ranch and Tina Marie Terrell, Babcock Ranch
Jordan Scott Croteau, Punta Gorda and Abbigal Rae Wessels, Punta Gorda
Russell Anthony Micoli, Englewood and Valerie Nazzaro Tapp, Englewood
Jay Nadelson, Punta Gorda and Nancy Hildreth Hockenbery, Punta Gorda
Ronald William Reichenbach, Port Charlotte and Alana Shelby Hill, Port Charlotte
Kara Lynn Kruger, Punta Gorda and James Thomas Spence, Punta Gorda
Carol Jean Healey, Englewood and Richard Delroy Miller, Englewood
James Franklin Shelton, Port Charlotte and Genise Marie Shelton, Port Charlotte
Alexandra Gabrielle Smith, Punta Gorda and Michael Tyler Muehling, Punta Gorda
Pratikkumar Nareshkumar Bhakta, North Port and Payal Patel, North Port
Aimee Renee Young, Punta Gorda and John Robert Ferris Hall, Punta Gorda
Valentine Anthony Wilson, Port Charlotte and Suzeth Kasandra Hunt, George Town, Jamaica
Darrell Frederick Stevens, Port Charlotte and Candice Lee Smeraldi, Port Charlotte
Andon Wayne Ross Burns, Fort Myers and Cassidy Nicole Comunale, Fort Myers
Diego Alejandro Baena Cadavid, Punta Gorda and Angela Dayana Hernandez, Punta Gorda
Michael Bryan Beach, Fort Myers and Sena Rose Marquess, Fort Myers
Louis Beatman Roberts, Port Charlotte and Virginia Agnes Barnes, Port Charlotte
Emilio Llanes, Punta Gorda and Danielle Elisabeth Osterman, Punta Gorda
Joseph Tuzio, Miami and Tina Marie Rodriguez, Cutler Bay
Paul Charles Acheson, North Port and George Mijail Rodriguez, North Port
Kathleen Ann Noodwang, Fort Myers and Joshua Brad Olson, Fort Myers
Divorces
Steven J. Arsenault v. Sandra J. Briggs
Peter Bears v. Lyndsey Bears
Jenny D. Clifford v. Bryan A. Clifford
Bertina Nobile Lyle v. Joseph Daniel Lyle
Manuel Newsome v. Adiya Jan'ee Newsome
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.