WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Jan. 15, 2023 Jan 14, 2023

Marriages
Anna Marie Zakopyko, Port Charlotte and Joshua David Bauman, Port Charlotte
Dana Marie Spino, Wolcott, Connecticut and Michael Paul Favreau, Wolcott, Connecticut
Peter Kwiatkowski, Inverness, Illinois and Agnieszka Anna Nowakowska, Warsaw, Poland
Robert Kyle Galvez, Punta Gorda and Jennifer Ann Nunes, Mclure, British Columbia
Michelle Marie Pikula, Port Charlotte and William Michael Powell, Port Charlotte
Timothy Peter Friis, Port Charlotte and Autumn Marisha Guy, Port Charlotte
Thomas Joseph Faldetta, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey and Judith Marie Schaeffer, Punta Gorda
Beth Ann Fritchie, Port Charlotte and Wendell Scott Harrison, Port Charlotte
Robert Nathaniel Hardy, Fort Myers and Angel Marie Brocato, Fort Myers
Aidan Joseph Daly, Rotonda West and Elizabeth Caviston, Port Charlotte
Jonathan Harry Donaldson, Port Charlotte and Madison Marie Gruzwalski, Port Charlotte
Vernon Eugene Waldron, Port Charlotte and Rebecca Annette Winfield, Port Charlotte
Nicholas Patrick Mitchell, Port Charlotte and Christina Nichole Sharpe, Port Charlotte
Keith Richard Debates, Port Charlotte and Melanie Hamann, Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany
James Curtis Roe, Rotonda West and Sarah Christine Thiele, Rotonda West
Monica Joy Cody, Port Charlotte and Christopher Alan Edson, Englewood
Erica Mae Trott, Port Charlotte and Dillon Rudolph Anderson, Port Charlotte
Caitlyn Alice Ihnen, Punta Gorda and Isaac Thomas Walters, Punta Gorda
Joseph Howard Westall, Port Charlotte and Kelsey Elizabeth Mace, Port Charlotte
Judy Tatum Rains, Punta Gorda and Sheldon Curtis Busse, Punta Gorda
Graig Milton Dayes, Punta Gorda and Diana Allecia Rowe, Punta Gorda

Divorces
Jenny Martine Francois v. Serge Morneau Jr.
Nancy Josephine Vinton v. Duane Charles Vinton
