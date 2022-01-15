Marriages
Joanne Carol Towery, Punta Gorda and Bruce Edward Ziegler, Naples
Joel Adam Hering, Englewood and Naomi Rochelle Christy, Englewood
Matthew Arthur Drapeau, North Port and Marie Annette Reners, Sarasota
Patrick Michael Bish, Bel Air, Maryland and Lisa Marie Puglisi, Bel Air, Maryland
Christopher Wayne Jones, Glenarm, Illinois and Erin Nicole Eddy, Glenarm, Illinois
Anthony Valentino Darin, Lincoln Park, Michigan and Samantha Ariel Santos, Lincoln Park, Michigan
Wendy Eve Wagner, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and Jeffrey Evans Rheubottom, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Matthew P. Kar, Punta Gorda and Diane Susan Chester, Punta Gorda
Haleigh Laine Perry, Bellbrook, Ohio and Kyle Matthew Webb, Bellbrook, Ohio
Maria Lynn Raccosta, Clinton Township, Michigan and Michael Lynn Hanson, Clinton Township, Michigan
Ann-Marie Chambers, Port Charlotte and Orane Junior Jackson, Boca Grande
William Frederick Preston, Englewood and Pamela Carolyn Robinson, Englewood
Jeffrey Darren Babbie, Punta Gorda and Scout Rilley Cook, Punta Gorda
Richard Lee Andrew, Port Charlotte and Jane Elizabeth Spencer, Port Charlotte
Allison Lynn Downey, North Port and James Michael Walzak, North Port
Elizabeth Ellyn Baroa, Port Charlotte and Jerrett Jack Kennedy, Port Charlotte
Barry Lee Capps, Cape Coral and Manda Lin Rosati, Port Charlotte
Omar Alvarez, Punta Gorda and Waleska Morales Nunez, Punta Gorda
Shakim Marquise Stewart, Port Charlotte and Tyquesha Mary Duncan, Port Charlotte
Ashley Louise Robertson, Fort Myers and Christopher Lee Fibick, Fort Myers
Mary June Watts, Englewood and Bruce Wayne Carr, Englewood
Derrick Dion Jackson, Port Charlotte and Magueda Marie Jean Jacques, Port Charlotte
Trentonjames Alexander Miller, Punta Gorda and Sarah Ann Dawson, Punta Gorda
Ciarra Faith Mcintyre, North Port and Neville Barrett, North Port
Chad Jack Little, Port Charlotte and Sarah Christine Kiser, Port Charlotte
Sean Michael Bailey, Punta Gorda and Lorena Judith Marra, Punta Gorda
Nicole Lynne Carbonell, Port Charlotte and Kenan Ural, Port Charlotte
Allan Thiago Ferreira Pequeno, Cape Coral and Stevie Marie Weisbeck, Cape Coral
Ryan Norman St. Pierre, Port Charlotte and Paige Marie Davis, Port Charlotte
Jacob Daniel Barnett, Port Charlotte and Kaitlyn Marie Burke, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Toni Arthur v. William Arthur
Edward Michael Conway v. Terry Dee Conway
Lee L. Curry v. Carly Curry
Christy M. Obando v. Robert Obando
Harold Oliviel v. Brenda Williams
Jarrod Scott Worthington v. Christina Ann Martinez-Worthington
