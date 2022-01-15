Marriages

Joanne Carol Towery, Punta Gorda and Bruce Edward Ziegler, Naples 

Joel Adam Hering, Englewood and Naomi Rochelle Christy, Englewood 

Matthew Arthur Drapeau, North Port and Marie Annette Reners, Sarasota 

Patrick Michael Bish, Bel Air, Maryland and Lisa Marie Puglisi, Bel Air, Maryland 

Christopher Wayne Jones, Glenarm, Illinois and Erin Nicole Eddy, Glenarm, Illinois

Anthony Valentino Darin, Lincoln Park, Michigan and Samantha Ariel Santos, Lincoln Park, Michigan 

Wendy Eve Wagner, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and Jeffrey Evans Rheubottom, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina 

Matthew P. Kar, Punta Gorda and Diane Susan Chester, Punta Gorda 

Haleigh Laine Perry, Bellbrook, Ohio and Kyle Matthew Webb, Bellbrook, Ohio

Maria Lynn Raccosta, Clinton Township, Michigan and Michael Lynn Hanson, Clinton Township, Michigan

Ann-Marie Chambers, Port Charlotte and Orane Junior Jackson, Boca Grande 

William Frederick Preston, Englewood and Pamela Carolyn Robinson, Englewood 

Jeffrey Darren Babbie, Punta Gorda and Scout Rilley Cook, Punta Gorda 

Richard Lee Andrew, Port Charlotte and Jane Elizabeth Spencer, Port Charlotte 

Allison Lynn Downey, North Port and James Michael Walzak, North Port  

Elizabeth Ellyn Baroa, Port Charlotte and Jerrett Jack Kennedy, Port Charlotte 

Barry Lee Capps, Cape Coral and Manda Lin Rosati, Port Charlotte 

Omar Alvarez, Punta Gorda and Waleska Morales Nunez, Punta Gorda 

Shakim Marquise Stewart, Port Charlotte and Tyquesha Mary Duncan, Port Charlotte 

Ashley Louise Robertson, Fort Myers and Christopher Lee Fibick, Fort Myers 

Mary June Watts, Englewood and Bruce Wayne Carr, Englewood 

Derrick Dion Jackson, Port Charlotte and Magueda Marie Jean Jacques, Port Charlotte 

Trentonjames Alexander Miller, Punta Gorda and Sarah Ann Dawson, Punta Gorda 

Ciarra Faith Mcintyre, North Port and Neville Barrett, North Port 

Chad Jack Little, Port Charlotte and Sarah Christine Kiser, Port Charlotte 

Sean Michael Bailey, Punta Gorda and Lorena Judith Marra, Punta Gorda 

Nicole Lynne Carbonell, Port Charlotte and Kenan Ural, Port Charlotte 

Allan Thiago Ferreira Pequeno, Cape Coral and Stevie Marie Weisbeck, Cape Coral 

Ryan Norman St. Pierre, Port Charlotte and Paige Marie Davis, Port Charlotte 

Jacob Daniel Barnett, Port Charlotte and Kaitlyn Marie Burke, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Toni Arthur v. William Arthur 

Edward Michael Conway v. Terry Dee Conway 

Lee L. Curry v. Carly Curry 

Christy M. Obando v. Robert Obando 

Harold Oliviel v. Brenda Williams

Jarrod Scott Worthington v. Christina Ann Martinez-Worthington

