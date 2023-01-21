WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Jan. 22, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesEric Earl Julien, Port Charlotte and Crystal Leigh Stott, Port CharlotteLisa Ann Phillips, Punta Gorda and Juha Tapani Luttinen, Tampere, Finland Andrew Charles Chung, Port Charlotte and Karla Estefana Hernandez, Port CharlotteTimofey Nikolayevich Dorofeyev, Port Charlotte and Elina Aleksandra Balakirev, North PortTyler Raymond Coyle, Punta Gorda and Melissa Lynn King, Punta GordaAlexander Guerra Ramirez, Port Charlotte and Yuniet Guerrero, Port CharlotteNiah Lamomba Reviere, Port Charlotte and Victoria Rocio Guzak, Port CharlotteSean Michael White, Rotonda West and Caitlynn Nichole Frega, Rotonda WestVictoria Anne Saxton, Port Charlotte and Devon James Kapusta, Port CharlotteAndrew Stephen Weedman Jr., Port Charlotte and Christen Diane Harrison, Port CharlotteJoseph Costiuc, Chicago, Illinois and Alissa Lynne Cain, Punta GordaDonald Brian Hiatt, Sr, , Punta Gorda and Adrienne Gruz Meyer, Punta GordaCraig Allen Swandby, Washington, DC and Jennifer Anne Luedtke, Washington, DCGeorgia Marie Carpenter, Punta Gorda and Christopher Wayne Sharpe, Punta GordaMelissa Lee Mason, Punta Gorda and Jackson Wendell Smith, Port CharlotteAmy Christine Sprich, Bloomfield, New Jersey and Jerson Alberto Avila Maradiaga, Bloomfield, New JerseyAlaina Florence Reints, Punta Gorda and Thomas Gary Oscarson, Punta GordaLauren Taylor Diedrick, Cape Coral and Mason Vaughn Weiss, Cape CoralDennis Austin Klein, Port Charlotte and Guifeng Jiang, Punta GordaChristopher William Tong, Auburndale and Coza Jewell Ingerham, Port CharlotteRyan Christopher Caldon, Edgewood, Kentucky and Danielle Nicole Sheehan, Edgewood, KentuckyDestiny Gayle Ross, Arcadia and Nathaniel Wilson Caraway, ArcadiaJoshua Lynn Weber, Arcadia and Dakota Rose Mook, ArcadiaDivorcesStephanie Kelly v. Christopher KellyHoward Rompre Jr. v. Shannyn O’keefe Estevez-Rompre Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.