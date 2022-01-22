Marriages
Jordan Lloyd Alma Prestwich, West Jordan, Utah and Lexie Janette Bundy, West Jordan, Utah
Ronald Anthony Catania, Old Bridge, New Jersey and Maria Stella Miano, Old Bridge, New Jersey
Shana Marie Kaylor, Miamisburg, Ohio and Christopher Mark Coffey, Miamisburg, Ohio
Tamara Olivia Keeman, Bellport, New York and Michael Andrew Zguris, Bellport, New York
Scott Michael Martin, Columbiaville, Michigan, and Tammy Marie Humble, Columbiaville, Michigan
Jeffrey Wayne Holzerland, Port Charlotte and Audrey Lima, Port Charlotte
Matthew John Harrell, Punta Gorda and Veronique Lynn Gogal, Punta Gorda
Destiny Michelle Schmick, Port Charlotte and Jacob Ross Donovan, Port Charlotte
Rebeca Daniel, Wauchula and Kenie Bordenave, Wauchula
James Edward Steiner, Port Charlotte and Shenie Cheriee Williams, Port Charlotte
Anne Marie Claver, Punta Gorda and Richard Joseph Leonard, Punta Gorda
Andrea Teontay Hall, North Port and Delmar Rohan Roye, North Port
Cindria Pascarella, Port Charlotte and Monte Allan Hauser, Port Charlotte
Matthew Uchenna Onyemaechi, North Port and Andreana Rose Denis, North Port
Justin Wade Bradshaw, Punta Gorda and Alexandria Hope Winn, Punta Gorda
Kelly John Kuyper, Port Charlotte and Sarah Joy Harrison, Port Charlotte
James Curtis Roe, Rotonda West and Sarah Christine Thiele, Rotonda West
Adam Joseph Santa Fe, North Port and Racquel Lee Plautz, North Port
Mary Elizabeth Leach, Lewiston,New York and Lowell Philip Colvin, Punta Gorda Isles
Robert Stanley Vinton, Rotonda West and Denys Marie Reinertsen, Savannah, Georgia
Kathleen Rae Ward, Punta Gorda and Jacqueline Jean Henson, Punta Gorda
Tina Marie Mays, Englewood and Bobby Lee Conrad, Englewood
Colby Lynn Garcia, Punta Gorda and Charles Victor Koenig, Punta Gorda
Barrett Byron Staton, Port Charlotte and Audrey Judith Caimi, Port Charlotte
Zachary Blaine Taylor Kline, Punta Gorda and Breanna Lynn Sanders, Punta Gorda
Scott Francis Comtois, Port Charlotte and Candice Maria Goodman, Port Charlotte
Joseph Michael Carver, Port Charlotte and Shanna Marie Carver, Port Charlotte
Chad Michael Ward, Port Charlotte and Deanna Defazio Kazlauskas, Port Charlotte
Kristopher Marton Pirillo, Port Charlotte and Audrey Lynn Deleon, Homestead, Florida
Andrew Lee Spangler, Englewood and Bailey Nicole Marshall, Englewood
Macarah Lynn Piner, Punta Gorda and Michael Robert Nottingham, Punta Gorda
Jose Miguel Graziano, Cape Coral and Carrie Ann Graziano, Bayside, New York
Divorces
Brandie Michele Rawles v. Terray Lamonte Rawles
Ashley Marie Walters v. Andrew Preston Walters
