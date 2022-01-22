Marriages

Jordan Lloyd Alma Prestwich, West Jordan, Utah and Lexie Janette Bundy, West Jordan, Utah

Ronald Anthony Catania, Old Bridge, New Jersey and Maria Stella Miano, Old Bridge, New Jersey

Shana Marie Kaylor, Miamisburg, Ohio and Christopher Mark Coffey, Miamisburg, Ohio

Tamara Olivia Keeman, Bellport, New York and Michael Andrew Zguris, Bellport, New York

Scott Michael Martin, Columbiaville, Michigan, and Tammy Marie Humble, Columbiaville, Michigan

Jeffrey Wayne Holzerland, Port Charlotte and Audrey Lima, Port Charlotte

Matthew John Harrell, Punta Gorda and Veronique Lynn Gogal, Punta Gorda

Destiny Michelle Schmick, Port Charlotte and Jacob Ross Donovan, Port Charlotte

Rebeca Daniel, Wauchula and Kenie Bordenave, Wauchula

James Edward Steiner, Port Charlotte and Shenie Cheriee Williams, Port Charlotte

Anne Marie Claver, Punta Gorda and Richard Joseph Leonard, Punta Gorda

Andrea Teontay Hall, North Port and Delmar Rohan Roye, North Port

Cindria Pascarella, Port Charlotte and Monte Allan Hauser, Port Charlotte

Matthew Uchenna Onyemaechi, North Port and Andreana Rose Denis, North Port

Justin Wade Bradshaw, Punta Gorda and Alexandria Hope Winn, Punta Gorda

Kelly John Kuyper, Port Charlotte and Sarah Joy Harrison, Port Charlotte

James Curtis Roe, Rotonda West and Sarah Christine Thiele, Rotonda West

Adam Joseph Santa Fe, North Port and Racquel Lee Plautz, North Port

Mary Elizabeth Leach, Lewiston,New York and Lowell Philip Colvin, Punta Gorda Isles

Robert Stanley Vinton, Rotonda West and Denys Marie Reinertsen, Savannah, Georgia

Kathleen Rae Ward, Punta Gorda and Jacqueline Jean Henson, Punta Gorda

Tina Marie Mays, Englewood and Bobby Lee Conrad, Englewood

Colby Lynn Garcia, Punta Gorda and Charles Victor Koenig, Punta Gorda

Barrett Byron Staton, Port Charlotte and Audrey Judith Caimi, Port Charlotte

Zachary Blaine Taylor Kline, Punta Gorda and Breanna Lynn Sanders, Punta Gorda

Scott Francis Comtois, Port Charlotte and Candice Maria Goodman, Port Charlotte

Joseph Michael Carver, Port Charlotte and Shanna Marie Carver, Port Charlotte

Chad Michael Ward, Port Charlotte and Deanna Defazio Kazlauskas, Port Charlotte

Kristopher Marton Pirillo, Port Charlotte and Audrey Lynn Deleon, Homestead, Florida

Andrew Lee Spangler, Englewood and Bailey Nicole Marshall, Englewood

Macarah Lynn Piner, Punta Gorda and Michael Robert Nottingham, Punta Gorda

Jose Miguel Graziano, Cape Coral and Carrie Ann Graziano, Bayside, New York

Divorces

Brandie Michele Rawles v. Terray Lamonte Rawles

Ashley Marie Walters v. Andrew Preston Walters

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries