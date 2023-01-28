WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Jan. 29, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesEric Lee Quickel, Port Charlotte and Kristian Renee Burch, Rotonda WestThomas Loyad Hensley, Punta Gorda and Cami Sue Lefresne, Port Charlotte Erwin Leopold George Schulz, Englewood and Cheryl Ann Cunningham, EnglewoodFrancesca Evangelia Nizza, Labelle and Dalton Leroy Hyser, LabelleAlfredo Anglero, Punta Gorda and Laura Margarita Penelope Breton Sanchez, Punta GordaElijah Silassr Williams, Punta Gorda and Renata Burigo, Punta GordaJohn Robert Timko, Port Charlotte and Alana Marie Conte, Port CharlotteJennie Lou Phipps, Punta Gorda and Thomas Errol Tierney, Punta GordaRaechel Ann Martin, Englewood and Ryan Edward Mendyke, EnglewoodBridget Elize Aghajanian, Port Charlotte and Zachary Adam Carrington, Port CharlotteCatherine Ann Anstiss, Nashua, New Hampshire and Kevin Michael Archambault, Nashua, New HampshireDavid Edmund Ruggieri, Punta Gorda and Anastasiia Deltsova, Fort LauderdaleOscar Shelnutt Garrison, Gillsville, Georgia and Jean Elizabeth Rogers, Gillsville, GeorgiaArthur Robert Mckinney, Punta Gorda and Carson Ruby Kimmerly, Cape CoralYaril Burgos Hernández, North Port and Aida Marie Rodriguez Fuxench, North PortAntonio De Jesus Calzado, Port Charlotte and Ana Orquidea De La Rosa, Port CharlotteDivorcesJimmy Lynn Barker v. Benita Faye BarkerKimberly Bee Sasing Caballes v. Manvil CaballesKathleen M. Fischer v. Robert M. FischerAshley Houseman v. John HousemanStephanie Kelly v. Christopher KellyMoises Mata-Mendez v. Arly Cuevas-Garcia Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
