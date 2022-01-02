Marriages

Dencina Crystal Ihlenburg, Englewood and Delbert Barracks, Englewood

Jessica Marie Casey, North Port and Zachary Christopher Shannon, Cape Coral

Edmund Joseph Schofield, Whitinsville, Massachusetts and Kyla Lee Hatch, Douglas, Massachusetts

Shannon Elizabeth Parker, Durham, North Carolina and Curtis Lawrence O'Brien, Rosanna, Victoria

Alfonso Sussex Stepongzi, New Jersey and Tracy Lee Drew, Sussex, New Jersey

Katie Lyn Barnett, North Port and Juan Eduardo Mateos Hernandez, North Port

Jay Edward Thornhill, North Port and Zachary Austin Ward, North Port

David Allen Stewart, Columbus Grove, Ohio and Diane Louise Hardesty, Columbus Grove, Ohio

John Edward Stewart, Punta Gorda and Jessica Lynn Stewart, Punta Gorda

Angel Luis Rivera, Port Charlotte and Prisilla Marie Concepcion Bonin, Port Charlotte

Beronica Mirella Castaneda, Fort Myers and Michael Ray Crist, Fort Myers

Justin Randy Allen, Port Charlotte and Zoee Jonelle Day, Port Charlotte

Carolina Fragoso Rodrigues, Port Charlotte and Vanessa Anne Kershenstine, Port Charlotte

Jeremiah Daniel Watson, Punta Gorda and Madison Hope Kirkpatrick, Punta Gorda

Yury Stsiapanau, Englewood and Olga Boyko, Englewood

Divorces

Richard Bryan Bailey Jr. v. Nicole Anastasia Bailey

Joaquin Reyes Bassols v. Victoria Norris Bassols

Richard L. Bierman v. Stephanie L. Bierman

Anthony Chagolla v. Pamela Chagolla

Diana Lynn Finnegan v. Joseph Finnegan

Maria Luisa Franco Torres v. Robert Steven Morgan

Pat Gennia Gabriel v. Deanna Michelle Curry

Brett Suzanne Hayes v. Troy Wayne Hayes

James C. Kelley v. Nancy N. Kelley

Haley Krause v. Matthew Krause

Scott Allen Laber v. Edna Laber

Nicole Lynn Loyd v. Christopher Franklin Loyd

Esther Melendez v. Kyle C. Chiles

Leonard Ray Miller v. Susan Marie Miller

Robert Miller v. Sharon Davis

Cindy M. Plum v. Joshua J. Plum

John Riggs v. Amie Riggs

Mark Rollin v. Nancy Rollin

Kristen Seidl v. Thomas Seidl

Jody-Ann Simmons v. Dawn Simmons

Lenore Sutton v. Jesse Sutton

Simone Aleisa Williams v. Shawn Lee Thomas

