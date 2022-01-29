Marriages

Margaret Diane Sauceda, Ada, Michigan and David Wayne Hatler, Ada, Michigan

Diane Lynn Johnston, Kenosha, Wisconsin and James Alan Bousson, Kenosha, Wisconsin

Courtney Jean Miller, Port Charlotte and Travis Clay Allen, Port Charlotte

Ryan Michael Adams, Arcadia and Mallorie Kathryn Mcmanus, Arcadia

Christopher Alan Brenton, Cape Coral and Tina Kay Key, Cape Coral

Anna Shtrauh, Port Charlotte and Stephan Hauptfleisch, Port Charlotte

Christian Lee Biesel, Punta Gorda and Helen Marylane Mcmullen, Punta Gorda

Sheneir Nabr E. Grant, Port Charlotte and Amber Nicole Harris, Port Charlotte

Taylor Victoria Menhart, Punta Gorda and Alexander Christian Young, Punta Gorda

Sandra Ann Walton, Port Charlotte and Donald Maurice Herndon, Port Charlotte

Jennifer Anne Hitchcock, Port Charlotte and Matthew Lee Miller, Port Charlotte

Eddie Ray Tilley, North Port and Luz Marina Tilley, North Port

Ramon Augusto Merino, Port Charlotte and Jennifer Sue Jones, Port Charlotte

Paul Eric Lund, Lake Suzy and Eileen Marie Beaulieu, Lake Suzy

Michael Kindell Franklin, Port Charlotte and Kathleen Ann Garcia, Port Charlotte

Theresa Barbara Dionne, Rotonda West and Andrea Lynne Paul, Rotonda West

Lauren Rene Lent, Port Charlotte and Daniel Price West, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Berlandy Dallien v. Evens Kerolle

Jeffrey V. Gardner v. Melissa Gail Gardner

Jeffrey J. Lewis v. Tanna M. Lewis

Caitlin Locke v. Patrick Locke

Tami L. Maybin v. Bernard Maybin Jr.

Carla Bernece Ruiz v. Cesar Godinez-Garcia

Nikia Sharde Stewart v. Richard Lorenzo Stewart Jr.

Crystal D. Timmons-Alvarado v. Julio Alvardo

Iveonne Yelles Valderrama v. Ernesto Rivera

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries