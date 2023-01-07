Marriages
George Michael Warren, Englewood and Victoria Lynn Marsh, Englewood
Joy Miracle Smith, Champaign, Illinois and Jace Andrew Vogel, Champaign, Illinois
Justin Timothy Smith, Punta Gorda and Juliann Marie Jakeman, Punta Gorda
Ramon Oscar Colon, Port Charlotte and Liset Santamarina Padron, Port Charlotte
William Joseph Doktor Jr., Punta Gorda and Allison Renee Diaz, Kissimmee
Sarah Grace Kittredge, Punta Gorda and Patrick Harrison, Marlatt, Rifle, Colorado
Jaelyn Alexis Litman, Punta Gorda and Michael Alan Scott, Punta Gorda
Cooper O’neil Moore, North Port and Parbati Alejandra Hernandez Persaud, North Port
Michelle Renee Crawford, Saint Charles, Missouri and Tony Robert Lutz, Saint Charles, Missouri
Anthony Michael Trauth, Independence, Kentucky and Rebecca Joy Meier, Independence, Kentucky
Aidann Sarah Coblentz, North Port and Edward John Uriah, North Port
Jabril Hesam Musallet, Port Charlotte and Hana Yasser Salameh, Port Charlotte
Paul Anthony Yeaton, North Port and Heather Gorzney, North Port
Sean Joseph Blackmore, Punta Gorda and Heather Mildred Stephens, Punta Gorda
David Milan Hadzinsky, Aurora, Ohio and Jacqueline Marie Sikes, Aurora, Ohio
Andrew Kenneth Lebo Jr., Port Charlotte and Kourtney Anne Callan, Port Charlotte
Charles Leo Mace, Somerset, Massachusetts and Stephanie Paige Babbitt, Somerset, Massachusetts
Keith Randell Kersey, Punta Gorda and Lisa Rene Tancer, Punta Gorda
William James Edwards, Punta Gorda and Danielle Nicole Boone, Punta Gorda
Cleber Vasconcelos Moreira, Port Charlotte and Adriana Del Valle Vasquez Larez, Port Charlotte
Jarred Ashley Way, Port Charlotte and Kaitlyn Alexis Stransky, Port Charlotte
Ronald Truman Irwin, Quincy, Michigan and Kelly Jean Radebaugh, Quincy, Michigan
Kevin Dale Flowers, Punta Gorda and Susan Lynn Groll, Punta Gorda
Matthew Oneal Muston, Port Charlotte and Courtney Rose Buckhave, Port Charlotte
John Peter Gregory Cello, Punta Gorda and Shelly Danielle Turner, Punta Gorda
Linda Suzanne Smith, Punta Gorda and Paul William Hibner, Punta Gorda
Jon’misha Latifah Sha’nay Pompey, Punta Gorda and James Woodard III, Punta Gorda
Kristina Mary Thomas, North Port and Christopher Fritz Timme, North Port
Taylor Morgan Francisco, Cape Coral and Dain Sonny Wiederhold, Punta Gorda
John Taylor Stirling, Port Charlotte and Michelle Noelani Won, Port Charlotte
Thomas William Ziegler, Jr., Englewood and Claire Lynette Rogers, Englewood
Jaime Garrett Matthews, Port Charlotte and Kayla Marie Marro, Port Charlotte
Tricia Lynn Ibarra, Port Charlotte and Corey Eugene Green, Port Charlotte
Kerry Stephen Cataffo, Punta Gorda and Mercedes Bado, Miami
Bradley Andre Belizaire, Punta Gorda and Nadine Richelyne Frederique, Punta Gorda
Alyssa Josipy Garcia, Punta Gorda and Javier Antonio Escoto Alonzo, Punta Gorda
Donald Charles Festaiuti, Port Charlotte and Deborah Ann Penny, Port Charlotte
Nhume Phungpho Carr, Port Charlotte and Maki Witherill, Port Charlotte
James Welton Johnston, Jr., North Fort Myers and Victoria Jean Robertson, North Fort Myers
Katelynn Marie Welch, Cape Coral and Thomas Edward Smith, Punta Gorda
Katherine Christina Rebmann, Port Charlotte and Christopher William Watkins, Port Charlotte
Timothy Richard Fardo, Port Charlotte and Ivyana Eden Maher, Port Charlotte
Michael Logan Gise, Boca Grande and Jaquelline Priscila Lemus, Boca Grande
Amanda Gail Ingram, Port Charlotte and Christina Bell Bradford, Port Charlotte
John Richard Largent, Port Charlotte and Carlen Marie Macchiarolo, Englewood
Tori Marie Fristick, Englewood and Kaelin Mark Kahiwa Olayer, Englewood
Beata Monika Puc, Clark, New Jersey and Puc, Sebastian Daniel, Clark, New Jersey
Hannah Jo Richards, Punta Gorda and Justin Michael Nevins, Punta Gorda
Michael Frederick Torrell, Port Charlotte and Dominique Noel Esposito, Charlotte
Brooke Marie Griner, North Fort Myers and Clifton Bradley James Devries, North Fort Myers
Dennis Clyde Cheyanne Winters, Port Charlotte and Florence Rebie Bordes, Port Charlotte
James Harold Chisholm, Port Charlotte and Natasha Ann Bailey, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Stephanie Renee Allen v. Amos Allen
James Allen Babcock v. Sheri Lyn Barron
Carol A. Benoit v. Thomas A. Benoit
Edward G. Buckley v. Sharon L. Shinn-Buckley
Ethan Lee Carroll v. Kara Alexis Carroll
Orvill Ramon Castro Rivera v. Darlene Ortiz Reyes
Carolina Maria Castro v. Carlos Mendoza
Shelby Corbin v. Larry Corbin
Teresa Couture v. Gerald Couture
Anthony Cuozzo v. Rochell Cuozzo
Terence Dubrey v. Candice Leanne Dubrey
Katrina A. Erikson v. John P. Gramer
Elizabeth Fitzgerald v. Christopher Fitzgerald
Kathryn Fitzgerald v. Ian Fitzgerald
John L. Foley v. Elizabeth Reedy-Foley
Jason Hale v. Hillary A. Hale
William Matthew Hamilton v. Jennifer Lynn Hamilton
Joseph F. Heldmyer v. Michelle M. Heldmyer
Mario Jerez v. Claridil Jerez
Daniel Meadows v. Halla Meadows
Victor Mesa v. Alexandra Mesa
John C. Nettnin v. Wendy Courtright
Ashley Marie Piacitelli v. Douglas Lee Albright
Meredith Rakes v. Matthew G Ryan
Lisa S. Reive v. Jeffrey E. Reive
Belinda Roberts v. Trevor Roberts
John E. Ross Jr. v. Kim Lovejoy Ross
Lori Ann Smith v. Corey Adam Smith
Sandra E. Todarello v. David M. Todarello
Eddie Tucker v. Kyle Tucker
Heather M. Underhill v. Wiliam N. Underhill
