Marriages and divorces for July 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesTimofey Vladimirovich Fomin, Port Charlotte and Yelizaveta Pavlovna Filippova, East Earl, Pa.Diane Sue Jimenez, Anderson, Indiana and Crystal Dawn Foster, Anderson, IndianaTu Hoang To, Port Charlotte and Anh Thuy Nguyen, Port CharlotteJose Claudel Michel, North Port and Suzie Landie Deus, North PortRamonica Jackson, North Port and Ronel Fabien, BradentonMichele Johnna Delese, Punta Gorda and Frances Kay Vitali, Punta GordaVincent Anthony Antinore Jr., Fort Myers and Priscilla Lee White, Punta GordaEmily Marie Friel, North Port and Brandon Chrisphor Brown, North PortScott Timothy Nagel, Port Charlotte and Kristine Marie Holz, Port CharlotteAlexis Rose Van Wormer, Port Charlotte and Mccell Paul Lewis, Port CharlotteMichael James Ainsworth, Rotonda West and Alyssa Paige Volack, North PortMichelle Veronica O’rawe, Punta Gorda and Brandon Miles Beasley, Punta GordaJamie Renee Shirley, Port Charlotte and Devin Harlan William, North PortVincent Robert Malvezzi, Punta Gorda and Allison Marie Slaughter, Punta Gorda Cassandra Dawn Price, Englewood and Kyle Anson Rowe, EnglewoodNathan Alexander Medina, North Port and Sarah Marie Morgan, North PortYessika Andreina Delgado Riego, Port Charlotte and Pablo Arturo Pari Zevallos, Port CharlotteKameron Anthony Petrillo, North Port and Alexa Jo Reeves, Fort MyersBrittany Ann Harris, Winter Garden and Adam Ray Vandevar, Winter GardenDan Galbincea, Punta Gorda and Tiffany Jane Black, Punta GordaJesse Lee Carlisle, Port Charlotte and Tiffani Ronnie Ely, Port CharlotteDivorcesKeith D. Binder v. Brenda Sue BinderNelson Caraballo Jr. v. Sarah CaraballoDavid Carvalho v. Lesley CarvalhoThomas Knapp v. Samantha KnappTrecia Lunan v. Anton SeniorKaren Richards v. James W. Richards Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now LETTER: An open letter to Dr. Jill Biden LETTER: Hunter's laptop bigger news than Jan. 6 Teen in critical condition after golf cart crash Jury: McNealy not guilty in 2008 killing All Charlotte public school students get free lunch, breakfast this year Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.