Marriages

Timofey Vladimirovich Fomin, Port Charlotte and Yelizaveta Pavlovna Filippova, East Earl, Pa.

Diane Sue Jimenez, Anderson, Indiana and Crystal Dawn Foster, Anderson, Indiana

Tu Hoang To, Port Charlotte and Anh Thuy Nguyen, Port Charlotte

Jose Claudel Michel, North Port and Suzie Landie Deus, North Port

Ramonica Jackson, North Port and Ronel Fabien, Bradenton

Michele Johnna Delese, Punta Gorda and Frances Kay Vitali, Punta Gorda

Vincent Anthony Antinore Jr., Fort Myers and Priscilla Lee White, Punta Gorda

Emily Marie Friel, North Port and Brandon Chrisphor Brown, North Port

Scott Timothy Nagel, Port Charlotte and Kristine Marie Holz, Port Charlotte

Alexis Rose Van Wormer, Port Charlotte and Mccell Paul Lewis, Port Charlotte

Michael James Ainsworth, Rotonda West and Alyssa Paige Volack, North Port

Michelle Veronica O’rawe, Punta Gorda and Brandon Miles Beasley, Punta Gorda

Jamie Renee Shirley, Port Charlotte and Devin Harlan William, North Port

Vincent Robert Malvezzi, Punta Gorda and Allison Marie Slaughter, Punta Gorda


Cassandra Dawn Price, Englewood and Kyle Anson Rowe, Englewood

Nathan Alexander Medina, North Port and Sarah Marie Morgan, North Port

Yessika Andreina Delgado Riego, Port Charlotte and Pablo Arturo Pari Zevallos, Port Charlotte

Kameron Anthony Petrillo, North Port and Alexa Jo Reeves, Fort Myers

Brittany Ann Harris, Winter Garden and Adam Ray Vandevar, Winter Garden

Dan Galbincea, Punta Gorda and Tiffany Jane Black, Punta Gorda

Jesse Lee Carlisle, Port Charlotte and Tiffani Ronnie Ely, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Keith D. Binder v. Brenda Sue Binder

Nelson Caraballo Jr. v. Sarah Caraballo

David Carvalho v. Lesley Carvalho

Thomas Knapp v. Samantha Knapp

Trecia Lunan v. Anton Senior

Karen Richards v. James W. Richards

