Marriages

Isabel Theresia Gross, New Haven, Connecticut and Gabriel Alejandro Cabezas, New Haven, Connecticut

Jennifer Rebecca Toombs, Wabash, Indiana and James Robert Reynolds, Wabash, Indiana

Branden Leland Sanford, Coldwater, Michigan and Patricia Anne Neely, Coldwater, Michigan

Stephanie Lynn Zinsmeister, North Port and Maggie Eve Creekmore, North Port

Jennifer Marie Hall, Cape Coral and Brian Yun Sung, Port Charlotte

Aireal Starr Hall Polich, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Kenton Charles Miller, Bradenton

Hunter Dean Kluttz, Port Charlotte and Megan Nichole Moorefield, Port Charlotte

Adam Christopher Berkley, Port Charlotte and Carla Ann Tota, Port Charlotte

Pavel Cepero Denis, Port Charlotte and Liurki Falcon Cruz, Port Charlotte

Bethany Anne Beachy, Sarasota and David Livingstone Dolby, Port Charlotte

Quan Trung Dam, Punta Gorda and Thi Phuong Nguyen, Punta Gorda

Nichole Ashley Dickinson, Punta Gorda and John Frederick Gould, Punta Gorda


Anthony Edward Stein, Punta Gorda and Catherine Anne Roberts, Punta Gorda

Matthew William Parrish, North Port and Kristina Nicole Stoltzfus, Punta Gorda

Bonita Suzanne Walker, Port Charlotte and Timothy Claude Gates, Port Charlotte

Keyannie Ivangelina Garrido Moscoso, Lehigh Acres and Emmanuel George Richards, Lehigh Acres

Trecia Angalee Lunan, Port Charlotte and Antoniel Anthony Bailey, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Tyler Coffman v. Melissa Coffman

Derek Andrew Daniels v. Jessica Marie Tamer

Shana Garrard v. James Garrard

Justin Macintyre v. Kelly Macintyre

Darbee Radford v. Cory Radford Sr.

Antoinette Jane Tyrer v. Michael Lariccia

Kendra Williams v. David L. Williams II

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries