Marriages and divorces for July 17, 2022 Jul 17, 2022

MarriagesIsabel Theresia Gross, New Haven, Connecticut and Gabriel Alejandro Cabezas, New Haven, ConnecticutJennifer Rebecca Toombs, Wabash, Indiana and James Robert Reynolds, Wabash, IndianaBranden Leland Sanford, Coldwater, Michigan and Patricia Anne Neely, Coldwater, MichiganStephanie Lynn Zinsmeister, North Port and Maggie Eve Creekmore, North PortJennifer Marie Hall, Cape Coral and Brian Yun Sung, Port CharlotteAireal Starr Hall Polich, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Kenton Charles Miller, BradentonHunter Dean Kluttz, Port Charlotte and Megan Nichole Moorefield, Port CharlotteAdam Christopher Berkley, Port Charlotte and Carla Ann Tota, Port CharlottePavel Cepero Denis, Port Charlotte and Liurki Falcon Cruz, Port CharlotteBethany Anne Beachy, Sarasota and David Livingstone Dolby, Port CharlotteQuan Trung Dam, Punta Gorda and Thi Phuong Nguyen, Punta GordaNichole Ashley Dickinson, Punta Gorda and John Frederick Gould, Punta Gorda Anthony Edward Stein, Punta Gorda and Catherine Anne Roberts, Punta GordaMatthew William Parrish, North Port and Kristina Nicole Stoltzfus, Punta GordaBonita Suzanne Walker, Port Charlotte and Timothy Claude Gates, Port CharlotteKeyannie Ivangelina Garrido Moscoso, Lehigh Acres and Emmanuel George Richards, Lehigh AcresTrecia Angalee Lunan, Port Charlotte and Antoniel Anthony Bailey, Port CharlotteDivorcesTyler Coffman v. Melissa CoffmanDerek Andrew Daniels v. Jessica Marie TamerShana Garrard v. James GarrardJustin Macintyre v. Kelly MacintyreDarbee Radford v. Cory Radford Sr.Antoinette Jane Tyrer v. Michael LaricciaKendra Williams v. David L. Williams II
