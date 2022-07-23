Marriages and divorces for July 24, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesJosephine Frances Hobbs, Port Charlotte and Dale Richard Davis, North PortRene Joseph Leblond, Englewood and Christine Marie Brisbois, EnglewoodMatthew Thomas Cullen, Port Charlotte and Deniz Erol Felsman, Port CharlotteRonald Kirk Whitten, Port Charlotte and Christie Lynn Dugan, Port CharlotteAbraham Minampala Mbwelese, Port Charlotte and Jolie Dayment, Port CharlotteJackie Lee Hensley, Port Charlotte and Denise Marie Smith, Port CharlotteErika Ann Zoch, Port Charlotte and Steven Michael Darr, Port CharlotteEric Tyler Williamson, Port Charlotte and Lora Ann Condon, Port CharlotteMikaela Marie Kiser, Punta Gorda and Francesco Giuseppe Buscemi, Port CharlotteGlenn Stephen Forrest, Punta Gorda and Helaine Rochelle Cox, Punta GordaElizabeth Drake, Punta Gorda and Bryan James Lamb, San Diego, CaliforniaPaula Marie Mccarthy, Punta Gorda and Robert William Forst, Punta GordaAnthony Joseph Cillo, Port Charlotte and Lori Ann Snowball, Port CharlotteEddie Richard Lapointe, Jeddo, Michigan and Sarah Elizabeth Bender, Jeddo, MichiganWilliam Edward Barrett, Plymouth, Massachusetts and Christine Leigh Foley, Chicopee, Massachusetts Alivia Sadie May, West Fargo, North Dakota and Tyler Julian Axel Hagensen, West Fargo, North DakotaBrandon David Rossignol, Ashland, Maine and Emily Mariah Reese, Ashland, MaineDivorcesMaryanne E. Boisvert v. John BoisvertVeronica Franco v. Seth ClineTameko Gates v. Larry GatesDaniel Hacker v. Heather B. HackerJamie Kay Kirschner v. Daniel Louis KirschnerCandice Marie Krill-Brandon v. Wesley Allen BrandonBrennan Martin v. Taylor InnelloLynn Ann Maynard-Morse v. Wayne Kevin MorseCourtney Ann Mccafferty v. Patrick James MccaffertyMark Edward Preste v. Yan PresteBetania Blanco Rodriguez v. Yoel Plasencia CruzAlexander Sanchez v. Alexandra Lee SanchezBrittany Wesley v. Harold Wesley Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now High-speed boat chase leads to Venice man's arrest Neighbor remembers Rose Marie Wiegand as kind COLUMN: When looking at hibiscus, pay attention to the foliage Boats burn at marina Port Charlotte man found guilty of molestation and lewd conduct against a minor Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
