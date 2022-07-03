Marriages and divorces for July 3, 2022 Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesStuart CharlesBrazie, Dayton, Ohio and Lisa Lynn French, Dayton, OhioGregory James Kiernan, Spokane Valley, Washington and Rachel Lorraine Varela, Spokane Valley, WashingtonAmy Kathleen Taylor, Fairfax, Iowa and Daniel John Ortmann, Fairfax, IowaKarla Karina Frye, Punta Gorda and Michael Maugeri, Punta GordaEugene Theodore Hering, Lake Mary, Florida and Jody Barbara Lombardi, Lake Mary, FloridaDavid Michael Block, Port Charlotte and Jacqueline Lee Mcdaniel, Port CharlotteBruce Joseph Cliche, Port Charlotte and April Lea Cliche, Port CharlotteJason Robert Kugler, Port Charlotte and Whitney Andrea Preyer, Port CharlotteKonagher York Parris, Punta Gorda and Deanna Noelle Turner, Punta GordaAndrew Franklin Robinson, Punta Gorda and Aimee Christine Godderz, Punta GordaDavid Walter Thibeault, Punta Gorda and Ma.Richelle Centena Lechago, Punta GordaRonald James Davidson, Sarasota and Jacqueline Rosemarie Andre, Preston, United KingdomRobert F. Cerritelli, Port Charlotte and Else Renate Schittner Von Schmeling, Port CharlotteBetsabe Declet, North Port and Oscar Leonardo Bobadilla, Port CharlotteDivorcesPaul Trevor Asdale v. Catherine Lynn EnglishAlex Noe Barcelona v. Maritza BarcelonaKimberley Boyette v. Larry BoyettePamela Brown v. Blair Brown Christopher Burkett v. Leinaala SallanderMatthew Caldwell v. Nicole CaldwellRodrigo M. Dasilva v. Stephanie StricklandJessica Durrance v. John DurranceJennifer Etherton v. Robert EthertonStephine Futch Gressley v. Mark GressleyMolly Agnes Hammac v. John Jeffery HammacMarvin Hougland v. Cindy HouglandCrystal Nicole Kirvin v. Crystal Nicole KirvinLisa Marie Laxton v. Joseph Ray LaxtonKaren Lovero v. Todd LoveroDennis Mayer v. Suzanne TozziDonna Louise Mcdonald v. Ronald Patrick McdonaldTuyet Thi Mong Truong v. Elson AlexandreAlan Patureau v. Heather PatureauAlphonso Roundtree v. Montrece Celeste RoundtreeDeborah Lynn Ruhland v. Raymond Charles VandermaarIan Richard Seely v. Jianna Renee SeelyEloise Ann Stoutner v. Wayne StoutnerOksana Zhilchuk v. Vitaliy Dezhnyuk Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Jury: McNealy not guilty in 2008 killing LETTER: Congress must extend Child Tax Credit COLUMN: Under new ownership Charlotte moves to double new home fees Punta Gorda, airport officials want to 'grow together' Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
