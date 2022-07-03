Marriages

Stuart CharlesBrazie, Dayton, Ohio and Lisa Lynn French, Dayton, Ohio

Gregory James Kiernan, Spokane Valley, Washington and Rachel Lorraine Varela, Spokane Valley, Washington

Amy Kathleen Taylor, Fairfax, Iowa and Daniel John Ortmann, Fairfax, Iowa

Karla Karina Frye, Punta Gorda and Michael Maugeri, Punta Gorda

Eugene Theodore Hering, Lake Mary, Florida and Jody Barbara Lombardi, Lake Mary, Florida

David Michael Block, Port Charlotte and Jacqueline Lee Mcdaniel, Port Charlotte

Bruce Joseph Cliche, Port Charlotte and April Lea Cliche, Port Charlotte

Jason Robert Kugler, Port Charlotte and Whitney Andrea Preyer, Port Charlotte

Konagher York Parris, Punta Gorda and Deanna Noelle Turner, Punta Gorda

Andrew Franklin Robinson, Punta Gorda and Aimee Christine Godderz, Punta Gorda

David Walter Thibeault, Punta Gorda and Ma.Richelle Centena Lechago, Punta Gorda

Ronald James Davidson, Sarasota and Jacqueline Rosemarie Andre, Preston, United Kingdom

Robert F. Cerritelli, Port Charlotte and Else Renate Schittner Von Schmeling, Port Charlotte

Betsabe Declet, North Port and Oscar Leonardo Bobadilla, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Paul Trevor Asdale v. Catherine Lynn English

Alex Noe Barcelona v. Maritza Barcelona

Kimberley Boyette v. Larry Boyette

Pamela Brown v. Blair Brown


Christopher Burkett v. Leinaala Sallander

Matthew Caldwell v. Nicole Caldwell

Rodrigo M. Dasilva v. Stephanie Strickland

Jessica Durrance v. John Durrance

Jennifer Etherton v. Robert Etherton

Stephine Futch Gressley v. Mark Gressley

Molly Agnes Hammac v. John Jeffery Hammac

Marvin Hougland v. Cindy Hougland

Crystal Nicole Kirvin v. Crystal Nicole Kirvin

Lisa Marie Laxton v. Joseph Ray Laxton

Karen Lovero v. Todd Lovero

Dennis Mayer v. Suzanne Tozzi

Donna Louise Mcdonald v. Ronald Patrick Mcdonald

Tuyet Thi Mong Truong v. Elson Alexandre

Alan Patureau v. Heather Patureau

Alphonso Roundtree v. Montrece Celeste Roundtree

Deborah Lynn Ruhland v. Raymond Charles Vandermaar

Ian Richard Seely v. Jianna Renee Seely

Eloise Ann Stoutner v. Wayne Stoutner

Oksana Zhilchuk v. Vitaliy Dezhnyuk

