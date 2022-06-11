Marriages

Joseph Mangione, North Port and Amy Michelle Heck, Port Charlotte

Lien Morales Mora, Punta Gorda and Stephen Robert Jones, Rotonda West

Daniel Lee Geist, Punta Gorda and Natalie Dawn Dickerson, Punta Gorda

Gary Wayne Ledford, Port Charlotte and Sandra Lynn Bundy, Port Charlotte

Xiaohua Lin, Port Charlotte and Jinjin Zhao, Port Charlotte

Kelsey Paige Ferguson, Port Charlotte and Matthew Steven Lepoint, Punta Gorda

David Charles Gawrys, Port Charlotte and Stacy Lou Gilligan, Port Charlotte

Donald Edgar Carleton, Port Charlotte and Christine Baldwin Shine, Port Charlotte

Caitlin Marie Rivas, Punta Gorda and Sean Caleb Foulk, Port Charlotte

Sean Lee Dobkins, Punta Gorda and Alexses Amelia-Marie Fry, Punta Gorda

Jonathon Manuel De La Rosa, Punta Gorda and Madeline Paige Guerrero, Punta Gorda

Sierra Donae Haynes, Rotonda West and Taylor Patrick Mcfadden, Port Charlotte

Thomas Paul Ginter, Englewood and Stacie Lynette Nelson, Englewood

Kevin James Greene, Port Charlotte and Luisa Natacha Lembert, Fort Myers


Keith Jefferys Akin, Port Charlotte and Virginia Helene Francione, Vineland, New Jersey

James Harold Chisholm, Port Charlotte and Natasha Ann Bailey, Port Charlotte

Lauren Nichole Clark, Greendale, Wisconsin and Paul Michael Benjamen Weidner, Greendale, Wisconsin

Cary David Scott, Rockwall, Texas and Natasha Marie Lathrom, Rockwall, Texas

Gabrielle Marie Harrison, Annapolis, Maryland and Mayank Tomar, Annapolis, Maryland

Samantha Lynn Denoville, Bridgewater, New Jersey and Anibal Eduardo Guerrero Russo, Bridgewater, New Jersey

Divorces

Deanna Jo Bennett v. Michael Bennett

Ernesto Cruz v. Yaima Lopez Marquez

James D. Mazzo v. Lynne A. Mazzo

Maria Silva-Carrillo v. Jose J. Lopez-Gonzalez

Robert S. Six v. Teresa Ramsey

Dana A. Speake v. Michael W. Gaunlett

Rebecca A. Taylor v. Phillip D. Taylor

