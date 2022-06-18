Marriages

Robert John Zeman, Appleton, Wisconsin and Julie Ann Lopas, Appleton, Wisconsin

Pamela Kay Wilson, Arcadia and Phillip Daniel Davis, Arcadia

Charles Erick Martin, Durango, Colorado and Abbie Danielle Woodbury, Durango, Colorado

Christian Deon Cooper, Peoria, Illinois and Alexis Marie Prince, Peoria, Illinois

Frank Oliver McKay, North Port and Adecia Lashay Richardson, Sarasota

Grace Maria Macdonald, Port Charlotte and David Lawrence Macdonald, Port Charlotte

Reynaldo Luis Bartolomei, Port Charlotte and Yvonne Sue Marshall, Port Charlotte

Kevin Dwayne Jordan, Port Charlotte and Karla Garibay, Port Charlotte

Randy Scott Stephens, Placida and Wendi Jo Scianna, Placida

John Thomas Paff, Punta Gorda and Andrea Jean Powers, Punta Gorda

Tawnilyn Makar, Punta Gorda and Jonathan Steven Schwartz, Punta Gorda

Brett Anthony Quinn Degrasse, Sarasota and Katelyn Marie Wilder, Sarasota

Karel Lavastida, North Porth and Rosy Danesy Lozada-Ledezma, Bradenton

Michael Anthony Decarvalho, Port Charlotte and Heidi Marie Ganski, Port Charlotte


Elijah Steven Cook, Punta Gorda and Soleil Cristal Randall, Punta Gorda

Edward Albert Ebbers, Port Charlotte and Carolyn Ann James, Port Charlotte

Peggy Lee Inglis, Rotonda West and Patricia Margaret Farrell, Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Joshua Kyle Parisi, North Port and Jessica Nicole Guarino, Port Charlotte

Tanner Clay Mccann, Port Charlotte and Angelina Marie Bays, Port Charlotte

Gavin Eduardo Suarez, Cape Coral and Lourdes Jean Romulus, Port Charlotte

Kristen Renee Tobolski, Port Charlotte and Jon Anthony Gesicki, Port Charlotte

Brian Keith Bartholomew, Port Charlotte and Dawn Elizabeth Tupko, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Jimmy Dugazon v. Gerthe F. Maxime

Megan Hill v. David Hill

Diana Mccracken v. Terrill Mccracken

Eric Fabien Nesbitt v. Tanya Marie Nesbitt

Irene Piggott v. Brian Piggott

John Pulaskie Jr. v. Audra L. Pulaskie

