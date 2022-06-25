Marriages

Benjamin Chua Tungol Jr., Porter, Indiana and Linda Renea Pugh Bennett, Porter, Indiana

Crystal Shannnon Tewes, Cuddy, Pennsylvania and Chad Gilbert Murphy, Cuddy, Pennsylvania

Michael Anthony Fink, Floyds Knobs, Indiana and Sharon Lee Byrd, Floyds Knobs, Indiana

Matthew Brian Evans, Bedford, Indiana and Melinda Beth Brown, Bedford, Indiana

Beth Renee Rhodes, Floyd, Virginia and Tiamon J. Turner, Floyd, Virginia

Gary Edwin O’dell, Port Charlotte and Dean Wade Ouellette, Port Charlotte

Kayla Marie Uzzardi, Port Charlotte and Mark Alan Lavallee, Port Charlotte

James Stephen Pettis, Port Charlotte and Kathryn Best Hopkinson, North Port

Ann Marie McGinnis, Englewood and Chadwick Vincent Ledesma, Englewood

Jane Francis Bowen, Port Charlotte and Diana Carol Trofino, Naples

Benjamin Robert Furleigh, Port Charlotte and Rachael Jennifer Wagnon, Punta Gorda

Eduardo Jose Albuquerque Barros, Babcock Ranch and Vanesca Franklin Do Amaral, Babcock Ranch

Noah Chance Haddock, Port Charlotte and Elena Hope Juliano, Port Charlotte

Paul Robert Ysebaert, Sarasota and Trisha Dee Werner, Sarasota

Gary Elden Schuchard, Port Charlotte and Sharon Kay Olford, Port Charlotte

Jeremy Paul Speakman, Port Charlotte and Darcy Michelle Anderson, Port Charlotte

Alfred Joseph Ruigomez, Punta Gorda and Donna Rae Williamson, Punta Gorda


Christopher Lee Forbes, Punta Gorda and Anastasia Lei Parks, Punta Gorda

Dan's Wescott Cesar, Punta Gorda and D'alexandra Midy, Port Charlotte

Thaddeus D'wan Egerson, Port Charlotte and Amber Elyse Fulton, Port Charlotte

Cassandra Nicole Velarde, North Port and Angela Marie Lineberry, North Port

Divorces

Lori A. Campbell v. Donald F. Campbell

Marie Josee Casimir v. Wilner Glaudin

Edna Joseph Dorsainvil v. Carlot Dorsainvil

Lisa Haseley v. Jacob Haseley

Jeffery Herrin v. Elizabeth Herrin

Carla Lynette Karelse v. Donovan Karelse

Frederick A. Mandel v. Mara D. Mandel

Marte Felicia Altgracia v. Juan I. Lopez 

Monica Jean Norris v. David B. Norris

Brandee Parsons v. William Wayne Parsons

Takwanya Anastasia President Delcin v. Vladimir Delcin

Pamela Stetler v. Andrew Robert Beckman

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries