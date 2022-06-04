Marriages

Matthew Lee Hutchinson, Moraine, Ohio and Tina Gail Williams, Moraine, Ohio

Robert Michael Curry, Port Charlotte and Susan Antonelli George, Rotonda West

Marcus John Bird, North Port and Brandy Michelle Aquila, Port Charlotte

Kevin Michael Smith, North Port and Liset Vega, Port Charlotte

Monica Lee Steele, North Port and Gary Warren Starr Jr., North Port

Oraida Coromoto Davalillo De Rondon, Miami and Jorge Luis Regalado, Miami

Ruben Junior Rivera, Punta Gorda and Stacey Nicole Gibbons, Punta Gorda

Christian Alfredo Salas-Torres, Port Charlotte and Cassidy Marie Stull, Port Charlotte

Shilo Eugene, Port Charlotte and Allison Ann-Marie Anderson, Port Charlotte

Justin Philip Long, Punta Gorda and Jenna Patrice Mierzejewski, Port Charlotte

Jeremias Castillo, Port Charlotte and Irma Alicia Roman, North Port

Philip Wayne O’Connell, Punta Gorda and Kelly Jean Massey, Punta Gorda

Omar Alvarez, Punta Gorda and Waleska Morales, Punta Gorda

Barrett Miles Hardin, Punta Gorda and Jennifer Ilona Weitzel, Punta Gorda

Ronald Joseph Enberg, Punta Gorda and Rachele Dawn Ranes, Port Charlotte

Divorces

John Benson v. Leah Benson


Shannan Bramlette v. Charles Bramlette II

Alvin Bryan v. Carol Bryan

Katrina Rayon Bryant v. Curtis Bryant III

Jeannie Ann Coakley v. Michael Patrick Coakley

Keri Saeger Cole v. Randall Jay Cole

Jennifer Kaspar v. Christopher Kaspar

Steven Gilbert Kuhns v. Angela Marie Kuhns

Jaclyn May v. Steven May

Robert Aulden Mclean v. Tanya Liberty Mclean

Laurie Murphy v. Thomas Murphy

Nestor Delayola Perez v. Daimi Rodriguez

Maggie Jean Thompson v. Rico Lorenzo Thompson

Marion Thompson v. Joshua Davidberg

Melissa Jordan Trainor v. Daniel Trainor Jr.

Olivia Villanueva v. Angel Villanueva

Lawrence Wicks v. Lisa Wicks

Andy Zuniga v. Shandra Zuniga

