Marriages
Jimmy Wayne Brigance, Owensboro, Kentucky and Patricia Gail Weise, Utica, Kentucky
Clifford Edwin Beidleman, Port Charlotte and Pauline Cecelia Drury, Port Charlotte
Arthur Lee Clark, Port Charlotte and Jessy James Cox, Punta Gorda
Debra Ann Padgelek, North Fort Myers and Andrew Ray Fowler, North Fort Myers
Elizabeth Getchell-Obrien, East Falmouth, Massachusetts and Michael Joseph Kelley, Vero Beach
John Patrick Cox, Cape Coral and Sarah Nichole Rodriguez, Cape Coral
Alicia Alexandra Cahhal, Fort Myers and Sara Faye Robertson, Fort Myers
Lewis Detmar Hughes, Port Charlotte and Tammy Mae Johnson, Port Charlotte
Corbin Scott Sutter, Port Charlotte and Jennifer Laurel Devalk, Port Charlotte
Jenna Marie Casciani, Port Charlotte and Christopher George Larsen, Port Charlotte
Samantha Dawn Austin, Punta Gorda and Andrew Daniel Hartwig, Punta Gorda
Dennis Lee Hinkle Jr., Port Charlotte and Kristina Lee Greenert, Port Charlotte
Joanne Linda Keenan, Punta Gorda and Gary Alan Grandominico, Punta Gorda
Ruth Ann Battle, Port Charlotte and Christopher Reed, Port Charlotte
Kyle Joseph Vanhese, Port Charlotte and Gillian Lee Knox, Port Charlotte
Michael Christopher Chaney, North Port and Emily Suzanne Randall, North Port
Nicole Michelle Vahlkamp, Punta Gorda and Paul Mervyn Louis, Punta Gorda
Lori Marie Flood, Port Charlotte and Patrick Wallace, Port Charlotte
Ralph Edward Orlandi, Port Charlotte and Jaime Ann Rhoades, Port Charlotte
Kacia Marguerite Luna, Englewood and Rave Denesh Samaroo, Englewood
Ashley Marie Howarth, North Port and Kenneth Joseph Pavlovich, North Port
Emma Faith Hill, Knoxville, Tennessee and Dat Ngoc Tuong Phan, Lehigh Acres
Emmanuel Alfred Tovar, Port Charlotte and Yvrose Manelus, Port Charlotte
Ronald James Coleman, Rotonda West and Cindy Joyce Dolan, Rotonda West
Tara Danielle Ashlock, Port Charlotte and Christopher Gerald Palmieri, Port Charlotte
Jessica Lynn Tornes, Port Charlotte and Mark Minisci, Port Charlotte
Kadeidra Venita Annette Williams, Port Charlotte and Brian Oniel Muir, Port Charlotte
Shenee Samandra Grant, Port Charlotte and Steven Victor Dawkins, Port Charlotte
Richard Allen Douglas, Port Charlotte and Nicole Marie Le Clair, Port Charlotte
Richard James Carpenter, Cape Coral and Carla Vanessa Stewart, Cape Coral
Natalia Esther Flecha, Cape Coral and Samuel Barrington Phillips, Cape Coral
Seth Jacob Grunder, Port Charlotte and Taylor Ann Hoogstraten, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Johnny Bess v. Jeanie Morrison Bess
Kim Ceballos v. Felix Daniel Ceballos
Ernesto Cruz v. Yaima Lopez Marquez
Marie Sophia Denis v. Oviguerre Benicoit
Charlenor Dizaine v. Christine Charles
Dennis Lloyd Dooge v. Cindy Dooge
William Emmett Fickes v. Clare Virginia Parsons
Shelley Havel v. Kurt Havel
Angela Hawkins v. Martin Hawkins
Candy Holland v. Hugh Haley
Linda Marie Krippendorf v. Robert Raymond Krippendorf Jr.
Jeffrey Lindsey v. Kimberlee Lindsey
Mariolys Caridad Lopez v. Oliver Puente
Kandi Martindell v. Michael Martindell
Talmidge Orren v. William Orren
Carol Ann Pauls v. Michael Joseph Pauls
Christopher Sabin v. Lisa Sabin
Ivelina Ventzislavova Sichling v. Scott Ray Sichling
Teresa Timlin v. Michael Hufford
Kelly Williamson v. Michael Williamson
Andy Zuniga v. Shandra Zuniga
