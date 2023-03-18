WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for March 19, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesJames Walter Stephens, Port Charlotte and Raygin Nicole Grindle, Port CharlotteTimothy Allen Ryan, Port Charlotte and Frieda Carole Wright, Port Charlotte Jessica Tyler Mitchell, Englewood and Jacob Michael Ehrhardt, Port CharlotteJill Rae Siegel, Punta Gorda and Missael Guzman Muy, Punta GordaKush Thaiba, Port Charlotte and Nepal, and Melina Khadgi, Port Charlotte, NepalJames Willard McDaniel, Port Charlotte and Laurie Ann Stewart, Lake PlacidTyler Benjamin Glazier, Port Charlotte and Emily Ann Wood, Port CharlotteJustin Robert Rios, , Punta Gorda and Maria Natalia Lazaro Campos, Punta GordaMarcia Maria Lins Lima, Maceio, Alagoas and Michael Andrew Sopchak, York, PennsylvaniaRobert Scott Wilson, Punta Gorda and Mary Linda Morgan, Punta GordaAnthony Jay Pick, Punta Gorda and Catherine Barbara Murphy, Punta GordaKaylinn Joyce Dedrick, Punta Gorda and Wyatt Ross Kaskowski, Punta GordaDonna Leigh Ann Whitten, Columbus, Georgia and Jaco Coetzee, Columbus, GeorgiaThomas Lee Baker, Punta Gorda and Bonnie Olson Fleming, Punta GordaRobert James Shannon, Punta Gorda and Norma Christine Sluce, Cheektowaga, New YorkKelly Jo Lovelady, Port Charlotte and Aaron Matthew Nahas, Port CharlotteZachary Jordan Digianni, Port Charlotte and Tanya Marie Jazwinski, Port CharlotteBailey Alexander Hargrave, Louisville, Kentucky and Madison Grace Foreman, Belle River, OntarioArika Janel Malichanh, Englewood and Richard Thomas Wayne Henson, EnglewoodBrittany Nichole Mamalis, Punta Gorda and Michael Joseph Alvarez, Punta GordaDivorcesMartes Acerant v. Claudette Jean JacquesCecil Glenn Alton v. Konrad VendrakJessica Lynne Babcock v. Lisa Marie BabcockDavid P. Castro v. Angela Joy CastroJenniva Revoir Constant v. Ricky Alteaga ConstantElaine R. Daulat v. Roberto DaulatRichard Davis v. Theresa DavisDebbie-Ann Douglas-Salmon v. Rayan SalmonRonald Enberg v. Rachele RanesRebecca Frost v. Michael FrostNatasha Anne Gray v. Mark Keith GrayCarolyn Millard-Lamborn v. John W. LambornGeorge Murphy v. Carmen MurphyAngelo D. Ortiz v. Christina D. OrtizLeroy Erwin Patterson v. Josefina Marie PattersonDiane Roberta Pechilis v. James Spero PechilisYadilka Perez Parra v. Diana Cruz AcostaDaisy Ramirez v. Joseph Anthony JonesKamla Gina Sale v. Daniel Sebastian SaleShantia Shakira Steir v. Jason Armando SteirSteve Swiderski v. Rachel CardIsamar Travieso v. Jimmie RiveraSandra Uhlir v. Petr UhlirThomas K. Ward v. Rose Boggs Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
