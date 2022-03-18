Marriages

Luke Ngoc Van Noonan, Port Charlotte and Kerrolyn Melanie Antoya Patricia Greenland, Port Charlotte

Jennifer Louise Heck, Waterloo, Illinois and Sean Michael Stevens, Portland,Oregon

Stanley Allen Kerr, Standish, Michigan and Tina Lynn Willett, Standish, Michigan

Reniel Castaneira, Port Charlotte and Ryan Alan Sowers, Port Charlotte

Amanda Marie Sheehan, Port Charlotte and Maykel Betancourt Rodríguez, Port Charlotte

Alexander Zaslavsky, Rotonda West and Claudia Antonette Wolstenholme, Rotonda West

Clansey Alexandra Hinson, Port Charlotte and Michael Edward Rosiejka, Port Charlotte

Joanne Kendall Heapes, Port Charlotte and Sherman Doe Stubbert, Port Charlotte

Matthew Allen Sutton, North Port and Maddie May Wallace, North Port

Scott Louis Bailey, North Port and Jordan Brionne Theis Sullivan, North Port

Janet Beth Wood, Fort Myers and James Edward Pasteur, Indianapolis, Indiana

Robert Patrick Cox, Punta Gorda and Hope Patricia Corrigan, Punta Gorda

Anthony Dominic Genik, Port Charlotte and Kaitlynn Jessica Estrada, Port Charlotte

Arisleydis Jimenez Malagon, Venus and Juan Gabriel Diaz Amador, Venus

Jesse Levi Johnson, Bowling Green and Sierra Denee Stephen, Bowling Green

Michael Edward Brown, Port Charlotte and Carol Lynn Remen, Port Charlotte

William David Parson, Arcadia and Danielle Christine Weinrich, Arcadia

Orlando Hernandez Vega, North Port and Elsa Ines Gonzalez Cardona, North Port

Norbert Joseph Smith, Punta Gorda and Lynda Lee West, Punta Gorda

Kevin Howard Burton, Englewood and Joy Nichole Rondeau, Granby, Colorado

Edward Lee Leavell, Punta Gorda and Crystal Yvonne Blount, North Port

Maxim V. Kravchenko, North Port and Liana Kalanich, North Port

Keicia Tamara Cornwall, Port Charlotte and Hwesu Levi Hutchinson, Port Charlotte

Stuart Erwin Lovitz, Port Charlotte and Barbara Joyce Potts, Port Charlotte

Kurt Thomas Jessen, Port Charlotte and Heidi Lynn Martin, Port Charlotte

Christine Ann Panora, Punta Gorda and Stuart Wayne Smith, Punta Gorda

James Drake Borra, Port Charlotte and Sara Paige Nielsen, Port Charlotte


Sarah Jean Delmotte, North Port and Andrew Haines Kugel, North Port

Divorces

Johnny Bess v. Jeanie Morrison Bess

Kim Ceballos v. Felix Daniel Ceballos

Ernesto Cruz v. Yaima Lopez Marquez

Marie Sophia Denis v. Oviguerre Benicoit

Charlenor Dizaine v. Christine Charles

Dennis Lloyd Dooge v. Cindy Dooge

William Emmett Fickes v. Clare Virginia Parsons

Shelley Havel v. Kurt Havel

Angela Hawkins v. Martin Hawkins

Candy Holland v. Hugh Haley

Linda Marie Krippendorf v. Robert Raymond Krippendorf Jr.

Jeffrey Lindsey v. Kimberlee Lindsey

Mariolys Caridad Lopez v. Oliver Puente

Kandi Martindell v. Michael Martindell

Talmidge Orren v. William Orren

Carol Ann Pauls v. Michael Joseph Pauls

Christopher Sabin v. Lisa Sabin

Ivelina Ventzislavova Sichling v. Scott Ray Sichling

Teresa Timlin v. Michael Hufford

Kelly Williamson v. Michael Williamson

Andy Zuniga v. Shandra Zuniga

Victor Joseph Genson v. Kristy Sue Genson

Krystal Hurd v. Jeremy Hurd

Kiesha Richardson v. Shaun Richardson

Michael L. Watson v. Darlene J. Watson

