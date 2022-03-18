Marriages
Luke Ngoc Van Noonan, Port Charlotte and Kerrolyn Melanie Antoya Patricia Greenland, Port Charlotte
Jennifer Louise Heck, Waterloo, Illinois and Sean Michael Stevens, Portland,Oregon
Stanley Allen Kerr, Standish, Michigan and Tina Lynn Willett, Standish, Michigan
Reniel Castaneira, Port Charlotte and Ryan Alan Sowers, Port Charlotte
Amanda Marie Sheehan, Port Charlotte and Maykel Betancourt Rodríguez, Port Charlotte
Alexander Zaslavsky, Rotonda West and Claudia Antonette Wolstenholme, Rotonda West
Clansey Alexandra Hinson, Port Charlotte and Michael Edward Rosiejka, Port Charlotte
Joanne Kendall Heapes, Port Charlotte and Sherman Doe Stubbert, Port Charlotte
Matthew Allen Sutton, North Port and Maddie May Wallace, North Port
Scott Louis Bailey, North Port and Jordan Brionne Theis Sullivan, North Port
Janet Beth Wood, Fort Myers and James Edward Pasteur, Indianapolis, Indiana
Robert Patrick Cox, Punta Gorda and Hope Patricia Corrigan, Punta Gorda
Anthony Dominic Genik, Port Charlotte and Kaitlynn Jessica Estrada, Port Charlotte
Arisleydis Jimenez Malagon, Venus and Juan Gabriel Diaz Amador, Venus
Jesse Levi Johnson, Bowling Green and Sierra Denee Stephen, Bowling Green
Michael Edward Brown, Port Charlotte and Carol Lynn Remen, Port Charlotte
William David Parson, Arcadia and Danielle Christine Weinrich, Arcadia
Orlando Hernandez Vega, North Port and Elsa Ines Gonzalez Cardona, North Port
Norbert Joseph Smith, Punta Gorda and Lynda Lee West, Punta Gorda
Kevin Howard Burton, Englewood and Joy Nichole Rondeau, Granby, Colorado
Edward Lee Leavell, Punta Gorda and Crystal Yvonne Blount, North Port
Maxim V. Kravchenko, North Port and Liana Kalanich, North Port
Keicia Tamara Cornwall, Port Charlotte and Hwesu Levi Hutchinson, Port Charlotte
Stuart Erwin Lovitz, Port Charlotte and Barbara Joyce Potts, Port Charlotte
Kurt Thomas Jessen, Port Charlotte and Heidi Lynn Martin, Port Charlotte
Christine Ann Panora, Punta Gorda and Stuart Wayne Smith, Punta Gorda
James Drake Borra, Port Charlotte and Sara Paige Nielsen, Port Charlotte
Sarah Jean Delmotte, North Port and Andrew Haines Kugel, North Port
Divorces
Johnny Bess v. Jeanie Morrison Bess
Kim Ceballos v. Felix Daniel Ceballos
Ernesto Cruz v. Yaima Lopez Marquez
Marie Sophia Denis v. Oviguerre Benicoit
Charlenor Dizaine v. Christine Charles
Dennis Lloyd Dooge v. Cindy Dooge
William Emmett Fickes v. Clare Virginia Parsons
Shelley Havel v. Kurt Havel
Angela Hawkins v. Martin Hawkins
Candy Holland v. Hugh Haley
Linda Marie Krippendorf v. Robert Raymond Krippendorf Jr.
Jeffrey Lindsey v. Kimberlee Lindsey
Mariolys Caridad Lopez v. Oliver Puente
Kandi Martindell v. Michael Martindell
Talmidge Orren v. William Orren
Carol Ann Pauls v. Michael Joseph Pauls
Christopher Sabin v. Lisa Sabin
Ivelina Ventzislavova Sichling v. Scott Ray Sichling
Teresa Timlin v. Michael Hufford
Kelly Williamson v. Michael Williamson
Andy Zuniga v. Shandra Zuniga
Victor Joseph Genson v. Kristy Sue Genson
Krystal Hurd v. Jeremy Hurd
Kiesha Richardson v. Shaun Richardson
Michael L. Watson v. Darlene J. Watson
