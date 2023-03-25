Marriages
James Walter Stephens, Port Charlotte and Raygin Nicole Grindle, Port Charlotte
Timothy Allen Ryan, Port Charlotte and Frieda Carole Wright, Port Charlotte
Jessica Tyler Mitchell, Englewood and Jacob Michael Ehrhardt, Port Charlotte
Jill Rae Siegel, Punta Gorda and Missael Guzman Muy, Punta Gorda
Kush Thaiba, Port Charlotte and Nepal, and Melina Khadgi, Port Charlotte, Nepal
James Willard McDaniel, Port Charlotte and Laurie Ann Stewart, Lake Placid
Tyler Benjamin Glazier, Port Charlotte and Emily Ann Wood, Port Charlotte
Justin Robert Rios, , Punta Gorda and Maria Natalia Lazaro Campos, Punta Gorda
Marcia Maria Lins Lima, Maceio, Alagoas and Michael Andrew Sopchak, York, Pennsylvania
Robert Scott Wilson, Punta Gorda and Mary Linda Morgan, Punta Gorda
Anthony Jay Pick, Punta Gorda and Catherine Barbara Murphy, Punta Gorda
Kaylinn Joyce Dedrick, Punta Gorda and Wyatt Ross Kaskowski, Punta Gorda
Donna Leigh Ann Whitten, Columbus, Georgia and Jaco Coetzee, Columbus, Georgia
Thomas Lee Baker, Punta Gorda and Bonnie Olson Fleming, Punta Gorda
Robert James Shannon, Punta Gorda and Norma Christine Sluce, Cheektowaga, New York
Kelly Jo Lovelady, Port Charlotte and Aaron Matthew Nahas, Port Charlotte
Zachary Jordan Digianni, Port Charlotte and Tanya Marie Jazwinski, Port Charlotte
Bailey Alexander Hargrave, Louisville, Kentucky and Madison Grace Foreman, Belle River, Ontario
Arika Janel Malichanh, Englewood and Richard Thomas Wayne Henson, Englewood
Brittany Nichole Mamalis, Punta Gorda and Michael Joseph Alvarez, Punta Gorda
Naomi Faye Price, Port Charlotte and Nathaniel Jay Willey, Port Charlotte
Peter Paul Antoncic, Port Charlotte and Jessica Armstrong, Port Charlotte
Quang Dang Truong, Port Charlotte and Huong Hoang My Do, Port Charlotte
Noble Ryan Levesque, Punta Gorda and Danielle Eileen Becker, Punta Gorda
Victoria Katherine Burchell, Chicago, Illinois and William Joseph Kazupski, Chicago, Illinois
Carl William Wilson Lee, Punta Gorda and Monica Jean Pflugh-Norris, Punta Gorda
Jenna Elizabeth Hadjis, Plymouth, Michigan and Joshua David Moesta, Linden, Michigan
Joshua Eric Taylor, Punta Gorda and Erica Malynn Barnes, Punta Gorda
Thomas Ward Nelson, Port Charlotte and Sarah Marie Olivo, Port Charlotte
Jerry Lee Brotherton, Jr., Punta Gorda and Theresa Gail Cox, Punta Gorda
Kenneth Richard Helminiak, North Port and Michaella Paige Anderson, North Port
Christopher George Friday, Port Charlotte and Kinzel Anne Lamb, Port Charlotte, Florida
Brianna Rose Pifer, Punta Gorda and Alex Russell Joseph, Punta Gorda
Hillary Shelden Smith, Port Charlotte and Robert Michael Withers, Port Charlotte
Thomas Arthur Bailas, Englewood and Trisha Ann Browne, Englewood
Stephen Thomas Sharpe, Englewood and Summer Ann Beaudoin, Englewood
Shannon Thomas Cox, Marietta, Georgia and Rosalie Dela Pena Ott, Marietta, Georgia
Fidel Michel Fletcher, North Port and Nicole Leigh Gates, Port Charlotte
Michael Antony Hughes, Punta Gorda and Victoria Eileen Melendrez, Punta Gorda
Sauria Ashley Hall, Port Charlotte and Jason Michael Sanders, Port Charlotte
Anthony James Brobeck, Punta Gorda and Bethany Lynn Hill, Punta Gorda
Russell Jon Uebelacker, Jr., Port Charlotte and Stephanie Alexis Kangas, Port Charlotte
Kayla Lynn Brewster, Port Charlotte and Anthoney Jacob Hall, Port Charlotte
Robin Clark Vandevoir, Port Charlotte and Leah Monique Fields, Port Charlotte
Gabriel Davila, Punta Gorda and Neisha Soyaris Rosado, Punta Gorda
Colin Mitchell Hansbury, North Port and Kenzija Julia Von Kapherr, Toronto, Canada
Divorces
Martes Acerant v. Claudette Jean Jacques
Cecil Glenn Alton v. Konrad Vendrak
Jessica Lynne Babcock v. Lisa Marie Babcock
David P. Castro v. Angela Joy Castro
Jenniva Revoir Constant v. Ricky Alteaga Constant
Elaine R. Daulat v. Roberto Daulat
Richard Davis v. Theresa Davis
Debbie-Ann Douglas-Salmon v. Rayan Salmon
Ronald Enberg v. Rachele Ranes
Rebecca Frost v. Michael Frost
Natasha Anne Gray v. Mark Keith Gray
Carolyn Millard-Lamborn v. John W. Lamborn
George Murphy v. Carmen Murphy
Angelo D. Ortiz v. Christina D. Ortiz
Leroy Erwin Patterson v. Josefina Marie Patterson
Diane Roberta Pechilis v. James Spero Pechilis
Yadilka Perez Parra v. Diana Cruz Acosta
Daisy Ramirez v. Joseph Anthony Jones
Kamla Gina Sale v. Daniel Sebastian Sale
Shantia Shakira Steir v. Jason Armando Steir
Steve Swiderski v. Rachel Card
Isamar Travieso v. Jimmie Rivera
Sandra Uhlir v. Petr Uhlir
Thomas K. Ward v. Rose Boggs
Judit Turan v. Yamen Elsaid
