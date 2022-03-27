Marriages

Kelly Jayne McCauley, Knoxville,Tennessee and William Doug Rogers, Knoxville

Michael Alan Mckeough, Grand Haven, Michigan and Marisue Brace, Grand Haven

Kenneth Patrick Stafford, North Scituate, Rhode Island and Lois Jean Avigdor, North Scituate

Alexander James La Rose, Port Charlotte and Ibiza Carolina Avila- Lopez, Port Charlotte

Michelle Marie Pagan Martinez, Port Charlotte and Jorge David Garcia Gonzalez, Port Charlotte

Jeffrey Joseph Lewis, Punta Gorda and Karen Jacqueline Groothuis, Punta Gorda

Brandon Lynx Miller, Port Charlotte and Heather Danielle Cook, Port Charlotte

Shakara Destiny Thomas, Port Charlotte and David Edy Lucien, Punta Gorda

Emily Jo Faulkner, Port Charlotte and Maxime Nicolas Jean Mallard, North Port

Frank Joseph Magnifico, Port Charlotte and Saraih Montero, Port Charlotte

Jolanta Hanna Paprota, Port Charlotte and Mitchell Krupa, Port Charlotte

Kim Mary Flannery-Hoy, Cape Coral and John Raymond Mushacke, Port Charlotte

Matthew John Murray, Port Charlotte and Gabriella Faith Dunn, Port Charlotte

Roger James Duchesne, Englewood and Denise Marie Bombardi, Englewood

Bradley James Lanier, Benton Harbor, Michigan and Lindsay Ann Harroun, Port Charlotte

David Heberto Del Castillo, Port Charlotte and Anabel Damaso Sosa, Naples

William Heraclio Ruiz, Punta Gorda and Gina Marie Ruiz, Port Charlotte

Sarah Irene Emmendorfer, N Fort Myers and Harding Louis Dormire, North Fort Myers


Christopher Paul Barry, Punta Gorda and Paige Rylea Conine, Punta Gorda

Abigail Ann Jewell, Port Charlotte and Dustin Ray Cordle, Arcadia

Wasana Sumart, Port Charlotte and Jesus Gonzalez Manzo, Port Charlotte

Divorces

James Coalwell v. Jennifer Coalwell

Breeanna Theo Mae Drobny v. Joseph Gregory Drobny

Ayda Dunbar v. Jay Dunbar

Iris Maria Gomez v. Roland Harry Lytle

Maura Yesenia Guerra v. Pedro Sanchez

Brooke Hamilton v. Brandon Monville

Cathryn Henderson v. Phillip Henderson

Gail Herring v. William Herring

Anthony Monroe v. Jessica Monroe

Larry Nadolski v. Carol Nadolski

Sharon Fleming Ness v. William Henrik Ness

Gabrielle Nixon v. Kenneth Nixon

Rimma Risner v. Norman Risner

Steven Walters Jr v. Ashley Walters

