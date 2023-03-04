WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for March 5, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesJoanna Maria Madonna, Cape Coral and Devin Micael Kluesner, Cape CoralSusan Lynn Jankowski, Port Charlotte and Gerald Wayne Bates Jr., Port Charlotte Eric Joseph Holtz, Patton, Pennsylvania and Beverly Jeanne Robey, Patton, PennsylvaniaMelvin Jay Schock Jr., Punta Gorda and Susan Mary Visner, Punta GordaCarol Jean Usry, Punta Gorda and Roy Donald Agrusa, Punta GordaAaron Michael Bowie, Punta Gorda and Sharaleen Anna-Rose Silva, Punta GordaKimberly Suzanne Campbell, Englewood and Craig Carl Consoer Jr., EnglewoodAnthony Kim Leggett, Punta Gorda and Dana Lynn Nolan, Punta GordaMelissa Ann Johnston, North Port and Jacob Joseph Walker, North PortHeather Anne Crowell, Port Charlotte and Brian Keith Branca, Port CharlotteMichael Davila Rodriguez Jr., Clearwater and Dayanet Caridad Gallardo Lemoine, Port CharlotteDaniel Patrick Hennis, Port Charlotte and Ashley Nichole Hoefer, Port CharlotteHannah Marie Gardner, Venice and Malek James Bouzahar, VeniceGeorge Everett Perkins, IV, Punta Gorda and Rebecca Jones, Punta GordaMichael Joseph Ronner, Punta Gorda and Lori Lou Strickland, Punta GordaDonald Edward Mercer, Nashua, New Hampshire and Sara Lee Blay, Nashua, New HampshireAmy Beth Hughes, Punta Gorda and John Sewell Allain, Punta GordaRobert Stanley Priest, Port Charlotte and Tina Rae Rossi, Port Charlotte, FloridaRiley Anne Wesolowski, Port Charlotte and Robert Matthew Henningsen, Port CharlotteAlice Faye Brandenburg, Port Charlotte and Larry William Brotherton, Port CharlotteCarmillia Anne Harris, North Port and Hector Luis Vega, Jr., North PortJames Matthew Velt, Cape Coral and Charlene May Orsine, Cape CoralRouel Claude Garriques, Punta Gorda and Emma Ellen Smith, Port CharlotteTerry Lee Marker, Auburn, In. and Marylou Griffin, Auburn, InAshleigh Nicole Stahl, Punta Gorda and Brandon Anthony Pitcher, Punta GordaDanielle Nichole Ginos, Port Charlotte and Brandon Russell Allen, Port CharlottePhillip Lee Kukkonen, Hancock, Michigan and Nancy Louise Plymale, Punta GordaStacy Anne Erd, North Port and Christopher Donald Stewart, North PortDivorcesClaude Greene v. Debra L. Greene Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
