Marriages
Corry Shawn Adams, Mendon, Michigan and Amy Marie Mcclain, Three Rivers, Michigan
Melissa Kay Malloy, East Brady, Pennsylvania and Anthony Edward Truelove, East Brady, Pennsylvania
Tracy Lynn Thomas, Washington Court House, Ohio and Richard Alan Nichols, Washington Court House, Ohio
Kallie Aliene Davis, Morrow, Ohio and Jacob Rudger Roberts, Morrow, Ohio
Cesar Villacis, North Port and Tina Louise Tiedemann, North Port
Jeffrey Robert Rapacz, Rogers, Minnesota and Donna Denise Zingsheim Bauer, Rogers, Minnesota
Joseph Michael Socha, Poland, Ohio and Penney Eileen Wisler, Poland, Ohio
Gloria Angelica Walker, Port Charlotte and Jacob Matthew Haynes, Port Charlotte
Paul Andrew Batista, Winterpark and Beverly Diane Tavarez, Winterpark
Dara Alexandra Fiocco, Punta Gorda and Douglas Harry Joyce, Punta Gorda
Samuel Joseph Marquardt, Punta Gorda and Kaitlin Marie Kirkpatrick, Port Charlotte
Walter Bruno Grohosky, Port Charlotte and Leah Katherine Park, Port Charlotte
Andrew James Toner, Port Charlotte and Maribeth Kathy Baker, Port Charlotte
Sharon Ann Murray, Port Charlotte and Timothy Lee Paul, Port Charlotte
Latoscha Shanika Cudjo, Punta Gorda and Alton James Blanding, Punta Gorda
Marissa Lynn Moke, Englewood and Griffin Moeller, Englewood
Roberto Fonseca, Fort Myers and Richard Eugene Hill, Fort Myers
Morgan Evalee Turley, Fort Myers and Caleb Jordan Chapman, Fort Myers
Eric Michael Hackett, Fort Myers and Caitlin Noel Ullrich, Fort Myers
Erin Elizabeth Regan, Cape Coral and Brad David Anderson, Cape Coral
Pedoun Tyler Siev, Port Charlotte and Phuong Thi Ha Dinh, Port Charlotte
Lee Edwin Werst, North Fort Myers and Donna Anne Tiffany, Fort Myers
Edward Simon Vanzura, Port Charlotte and James Leroy Hannan, Port Charlotte
Robert David Mosby, Punta Gorda and Sandra Anne Landers, Port Charlotte
Michael Paul Lauff, Port Charlotte and Mary Elizabeth Moulton, Port Charlotte
Kyle Christopher Brazelton, Port Charlotte and Devyn Victoria Main, Port Charlotte
Jake Anders Kirkman, Port Charlotte and Cheyenne Mackenzie Marshall, Port Charlotte
Jean Marie Allen, Port Charlotte and James Edmund Harrison, Port Charlotte
Luis Enrique Torres, Port Charlotte and Jarolin Bautista Cruz, Port Charlotte
William Patrick Terheyden Jr., Ft Myers and Eleanor Shafer Shea, Ft Myers
Bryan Kelly Wood, Punta Gorda and Darcy Rega Hanley, Punta Gorda
Leland Louis Clifford, Cape Coral and Erica Bridgette Reill, Cape Coral
James Harold Chisholm, Punta Gorda and Natasha Ann Bailey, Port Charlotte
William Joseph Barnes, Punta Gorda and Ann Marie Mcpeak, Punta Gorda
Yahaira Vanessa Morales Santiago, Punta Gorda and Ivan De Jesus, Punta Gorda
Divorces
Mario P. Cupillari v. Carolina Cupillari
James F. Gohl v. Angela Fyock
Lisbeth S. Herrera v. Ruben E. Herrera
Jennifer Malcolm-Canseco v. Fernando Canseco Luna
Kandi L. Martindell v. Michael A. Martindell
Joseph O’connell v. Sherri O’connell
Mallon Pierre-Louis v. Lucson Badette
Tracy R. Schleben v. Rodney T. Schleben
Sarah Swen v. Edward Struebing
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.