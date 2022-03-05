Marriages

Corry Shawn Adams, Mendon, Michigan and Amy Marie Mcclain, Three Rivers, Michigan

Melissa Kay Malloy, East Brady, Pennsylvania and Anthony Edward Truelove, East Brady, Pennsylvania

Tracy Lynn Thomas, Washington Court House, Ohio and Richard Alan Nichols, Washington Court House, Ohio

Kallie Aliene Davis, Morrow, Ohio and Jacob Rudger Roberts, Morrow, Ohio

Cesar Villacis, North Port and Tina Louise Tiedemann, North Port

Jeffrey Robert Rapacz, Rogers, Minnesota and Donna Denise Zingsheim Bauer, Rogers, Minnesota

Joseph Michael Socha, Poland, Ohio and Penney Eileen Wisler, Poland, Ohio

Gloria Angelica Walker, Port Charlotte and Jacob Matthew Haynes, Port Charlotte

Paul Andrew Batista, Winterpark and Beverly Diane Tavarez, Winterpark

Dara Alexandra Fiocco, Punta Gorda and Douglas Harry Joyce, Punta Gorda

Samuel Joseph Marquardt, Punta Gorda and Kaitlin Marie Kirkpatrick, Port Charlotte

Walter Bruno Grohosky, Port Charlotte and Leah Katherine Park, Port Charlotte

Andrew James Toner, Port Charlotte and Maribeth Kathy Baker, Port Charlotte

Sharon Ann Murray, Port Charlotte and Timothy Lee Paul, Port Charlotte

Latoscha Shanika Cudjo, Punta Gorda and Alton James Blanding, Punta Gorda

Marissa Lynn Moke, Englewood and Griffin Moeller, Englewood

Roberto Fonseca, Fort Myers and Richard Eugene Hill, Fort Myers

Morgan Evalee Turley, Fort Myers and Caleb Jordan Chapman, Fort Myers

Eric Michael Hackett, Fort Myers and Caitlin Noel Ullrich, Fort Myers

Erin Elizabeth Regan, Cape Coral and Brad David Anderson, Cape Coral

Pedoun Tyler Siev, Port Charlotte and Phuong Thi Ha Dinh, Port Charlotte

Lee Edwin Werst, North Fort Myers and Donna Anne Tiffany, Fort Myers


Edward Simon Vanzura, Port Charlotte and James Leroy Hannan, Port Charlotte

Robert David Mosby, Punta Gorda and Sandra Anne Landers, Port Charlotte

Michael Paul Lauff, Port Charlotte and Mary Elizabeth Moulton, Port Charlotte

Kyle Christopher Brazelton, Port Charlotte and Devyn Victoria Main, Port Charlotte

Jake Anders Kirkman, Port Charlotte and Cheyenne Mackenzie Marshall, Port Charlotte

Jean Marie Allen, Port Charlotte and James Edmund Harrison, Port Charlotte

Luis Enrique Torres, Port Charlotte and Jarolin Bautista Cruz, Port Charlotte

William Patrick Terheyden Jr., Ft Myers and Eleanor Shafer Shea, Ft Myers

Bryan Kelly Wood, Punta Gorda and Darcy Rega Hanley, Punta Gorda

Leland Louis Clifford, Cape Coral and Erica Bridgette Reill, Cape Coral

James Harold Chisholm, Punta Gorda and Natasha Ann Bailey, Port Charlotte

William Joseph Barnes, Punta Gorda and Ann Marie Mcpeak, Punta Gorda

Yahaira Vanessa Morales Santiago, Punta Gorda and Ivan De Jesus, Punta Gorda

Divorces

Mario P. Cupillari v. Carolina Cupillari

James F. Gohl v. Angela Fyock

Lisbeth S. Herrera v. Ruben E. Herrera

Jennifer Malcolm-Canseco v. Fernando Canseco Luna

Kandi L. Martindell v. Michael A. Martindell

Joseph O’connell v. Sherri O’connell

Mallon Pierre-Louis v. Lucson Badette

Tracy R. Schleben v. Rodney T. Schleben

Sarah Swen v. Edward Struebing

