Marriages

Ramin Bidar, Englewood and Madalina Crismaru, Englewood

Nicole Lea Mcmaster, Cape May Court House, New Jersey and Matthew Richard Buesing, Cape May Court House, New Jersey

Christopher William Lambert, Allenstown, New Hampshire and Rebecca Lyn Souder, Allenstown, New Hampshire

Daniela Anne Weber, Wuerttemberg and Juergen Erhard Eichler, Wuerttemberg

Robert Charles Stainbrook, Toledo, Ohio and Cindy Lou Garcia, Toledo, Ohio

Joseph Albert Burchart, Elkhorn, Nebraska and Alexandria Hope Mullins, Omaha, Nebraska

Christian Joseph Meyer, Port Charlotte and Helen Marie Durant, Weymouth, Massachusetts

Andrew Thomas Prummell, Rotonda West and Jamey Lynn Perkins, North Port

Samuel Lee Adams, Port Charlotte and Alexandrea Jeanine Keller, Port Charlotte

Steven Philip Heimann, Punta Gorda and Penny Lisa Aspioloea, Punta Gorda

Jason Michael Dent, North Port and Trinity Selena Yuhas, North Port

Jeffrey Andrew Luhrsen, Richmond, Virginia and Beverly Ann Caudill, Punta Gorda

Mark Kristofer Latham, Punta Gorda and Debra Lynne Brand, Chaska, Minnesota

Paul Jeffrey Delger, Port Charlotte and Dagmar Marie Holsten Pazink, Port Charlotte

Herbert Harry Favreau, Punta Gorda and Allyson Ann Cook, Punta Gorda


Brockton Alan Bronson, North Port and Jessica Marie Mitchell, North Port

Jacquelyn Rae Kalafut, Englewood and Ronald Patrick Wickson, Englewood

Pedro Suarez, Port Charlotte and Lesvia Maria Schneller, Port Charlotte

Dominic James Schofield, Port Charlotte and Lindsay Taylor Copeman, Port Charlotte

Alejandra Canals, Port Charlotte and Alonso Martin Gonzalez Campos, North Port

Matthew Cutter, Punta Gorda and Regina Lorraine Carrozzi, Punta Gorda

Ralene Gail Carroll, Punta Gorda and Timothy Jon Flynn, Punta Gorda

Roy Torgeirson, Punta Gorda and Anne Laure Marie Touron, Punta Gorda

Christopher Michael Grant, Punta Gorda and Maggie Elizabeth Perry, Punta Gorda

Jamie Spry, Punta Gorda and Laraine Marie Lalumiere, Arcadia

Gilberto Rivera, Rotonda West and Ramona Sanchez Berrios, Rotonda West

Shane Lee Warren, Punta Gorda and Adriana Sofia Monserrat Rangel Cadengo, Punta Gorda

Divorces

Abby Alicia Resilus v. Johnson Resilus Jr.

Amy Walton v. Frank Ross Walton

Lynn Webster v. Kimberly Webster

