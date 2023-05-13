WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for May 14, 2023 May 13, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesDalton Dwight Baker, Freeport and Allison Virginia Avens, Port CharlotteDaniel Jeremy Casey, Punta Gorda and Johanna Fraticelli Carballo, Punta Gorda Corinne Ann Laplante, Nepean, Ontario and Mark David Goldstein, Punta GordaThomas Ward, Englewood and Tamra Ann Ward, EnglewoodThomas Joseph Haas Jr., Punta Gorda and Mandy Elizabeth Steele, Punta GordaAlexander James Conrad, Port Charlotte and Cassie Lynn Ford, Port CharlotteSarah Paige Gilbert, Haddonfield, New Jersey and Harrison James Dubinsky, Lincoln University, PennsylvaniaScott Martin Otto, Palmerton, Pennsylvania and Emily Rebecca Eberly, Palmerton, PennsylvaniaAgustina Paola Alvarez Carbonel, North Port and Dion Arthur Robinson, North PortRomar Winston Gordon, North Port and Aviva Latoya Foots, North PortEchotanae Brown, Englewood and Bradford James Sears, EnglewoodDonald Arthur Dean Jr., Marine, Illinois and Deborah Irene Rice, Alton, IllinoisBrian Keith Tropp, Port Charlotte and Carol Sue Stephens, Port CharlotteJonathan Elliott Serrano, Miami and Adolfo Laurent, Tegucigalpa, HondurasJeffery Lee Wilson, Punta Gorda and Kimberly Ann Larkin-Ritter, Punta GordaAmisaday Hernandez Granado, Colorado Spring, Colorado and Joreliz Nicole Rosario Leduc, Punta GordaMary Elizabeth Smith, Punta Gorda and James Edmund Bowra, Punta GordaAliza Racquel Ocasio, Lake Suzy and Marcus Alan Short, Lake SuzyBrittany Maria Contreras Ferretti, Port Charlotte and Qiang Liu, Brooklyn, New YorkLisandra Mora Farramola, Naples and Lizette Jayshally Calderón Ayala, Port CharlotteWarren Anthony Moore, Punta Gorda and Haley Marie Adkins, Punta GordaTaylor Rae Hensley, Port Charlotte and Scotty Ray Gilkey, Jr, Port CharlotteDavid Charles Plummer, Punta Gorda and Jennifer Dawn Fairchild, Punta GordaKathy Ann Nicholl, Punta Gorda and Barbara Sue Aquilano, Punta GordaBarry Donovan Brierly, Punta Gorda and Janina Nacimento Lomas, Punta GordaJohn Napoleon Bowen, Jr., North Port and Sierra Cruz Palacios, Port CharlotteTraci Lea Power, Punta Gorda and Charles Wesley Lotridge, Atkinson, IllinoisRobert Alan Casler, Englewood and Evett Marie Vidot-Brueggeman, EnglewoodRichard Louis Malenzi, Port Charlotte and Vicky Rae San Souci, Port CharlotteJames Vernon Prine, Port Charlotte and Cynthia Falzarano, Port CharlotteDivorcesSarai Aldebot-Otero v. Michael OteroBobbie Sue Taft-Dickson v. Bradley Billington DicksonChad Wilson v. Krystina WilsonZealand Wilson v. Kimball DesrosiersSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
