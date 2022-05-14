Marriages

Nichole Lee Hostetler, Port Charlotte and Cristino Reyes Martinez, Port Charlotte

Larry Richard Nadolski, Port Charlotte and Karen Louise Critchley, Port Charlotte

Tabitha Aquila Kennedy, Port Charlotte and Reginald Lee Pericles, Port Charlotte

Holly Louise Canady, Port Charlotte and Salvatore Robert Crapanzano, Port Charlotte

Gary Alan Rustad, Rotonda West and Aron Dynetta Johnson, Rotonda West

Jade Ryan Smithoover, Port Charlotte and Alison Collins, Port Charlotte

Tracy Min McComiskey, Punta Gorda and Lane Forrest Stealey, Punta Gorda

Ethan Louis Duryea, Port Charlotte and Morgan Michelle Potempa, Port Charlotte

Martin Paul Stark, Port Charlotte and Sharon Lynn King, Port Charlotte

Harrison James Price, Port Charlotte and Kathryn Elizabeth Hoey, Port Charlotte

Michael Dennis Strang, Port Charlotte and Maricel Pagdato Decrito, Port Charlotte

David Allan Clay, Punta Gorda and Deborah Jane Wilson, Punta Gorda

Katie Lynn Miller, Port Charlotte and Alejandro Vega Torres, Port Charlotte

Donald Francis Blair, Port Charlotte and Maria Ilvin Spotsey, Port Charlotte

Victoria Mae Judy, Port Charlotte and Donald Michael Judy, Port Charlotte

Maude Pierre Louis, Port Charlotte and Charlenor Dizaine, Port Charlotte


Stephen George Volkman, Port Charlotte and Kimberly Deneise Yates, Port Charlotte

Michael Patrick Orawe, Punta Gorda and Kathy Sue Swofford, Punta Gorda

Jerry Dean Oberding, Port Charlotte and Shannon Marie Howey, Port Charlotte

Jeremie Scott Davis, Rotonda West and Aaron Clark Everitt, Rotonda West

Joseph Hunter Sammarco, Port Charlotte and Crystal Marie Jones, Port Charlotte

Bridget Ann Kuhns, Staples, Minnesota and Timothy Alan Erickson, Warroad, Minnesota

Nicholas John Whitlock, Englewood and Corey Jo Corcoran, Englewood

Divorces

Richard Trent Duncan v. Cynthia A. Perez

Julius Michael Anthony Green v. Lorraine Green

Kenneth Meyers v. Pamela Meyers

Suzanne Lynn Muscia v. Matthew Silas Adler

Lori Lynn Shearer v. Stephen Lee Garland

Jose Gilberto Vega v. Junie Dubois

Kara Wakley v. Aaron Wakley

Devin Harlan William v. Alayna Sutton

