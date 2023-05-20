WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for May 21, 2023 May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesVanny Son, Punta Gorda and Hien Thi Thuc Tran, Punta GordaAlexander Charles Kriete, Port Charlotte and Mckenzie Noel Motley, Port Charlotte James Andrew Fitzgerald, Port Charlotte and Antoinette Marie Paoletta, Port CharlotteMarc Arthur Jean-Pierre, Punta Gorda and Tracy Ann Wooldridge, Punta GordaAlice Elaine Rodriguez, Port Charlotte and Juan Francisco Nuñez Padron, Port CharlotteCarli Jenell Francis-Silva, North Port and Jay Emery Roughton, North PortSean Steven Holsworth, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Cynthia Marie Oliver, Lawton, MichiganNolan Ryan Duvall, Punta Gorda and Mckenna Elizabeth Yuhas Schmidbauer, Punta GordaKevin Ray Bishop, Port Charlotte and Tyneesha Leeann Cooper, Port CharlotteRoberto Hernandez, Port Charlotte and Shawn Caywood Rourke, Port CharlotteEvan Robert Leclercq, Port Charlotte and Cheyenne Renee Morgan, Port CharlotteSherriann Tulimieri, Cape Coral and Micheal Joseph Soperak, Cape CoralTravers Tyson Ward, Englewood and Doina Nitov Radulescu, EnglewoodLaura Connor Eleam, Summerville, Georgia and Justice Ryelee White, Summerville, GeorgiaSarah Rose Swiatek, Rotonda West and David Anthony Carvalho, Rotonda WestMegan Marie Talmadge, Port Charlotte and Jimmy Lee Feltus, Port CharlotteJoseph William Rausch, Punta Gorda and Jordan Elizabeth Mcgee, Punta GordaZachary Isaac Holden Stamper, Punta Gorda and Brenden Micheal Barton, Punta GordaTerrin Leigh Smith, Port Charlotte and Yoni Alexander Fuentes-Cruz, Port CharlotteGerry Kevin King, Punta Gorda and Kari Ann Bubnow, Punta GordaLinwood Lowell Smith, Port Charlotte and Regina Marie Killam, Port CharlotteJordan Olin Eubanks, Punta Gorda and Megan Marie Mezzoline, Punta GordaDouglas Coleman Weaver, Cape Haze and Gui Ying Yang, Lake WorthRomilio Perez, Lake Placid and Colleen Robin Mcnally, Lake PlacidDivorcesBarbara Anne Champagne v. Joseph R. ChampagneAlyssa D. Short v. Matthew S. ShortPinyo Siripongpibul v. Manee AndrewsLloyd Stamp v. Linda Michelle StampSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
