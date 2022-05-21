Marriages

Jenny Grace Morgan, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Russell Andrew Bryan Hunt, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Lucas James Jean, Clive, Iowa and Ashley Noel Grefe, Clive, Iowa

Brandon William Schieman, Port Huron, Michigan and Katie Marie Just, Port Huron, Michigan

Hannah Noelle Ryals, Punta Gorda and Tyler Louis Sumner Johnson, Punta Gorda

Chance Nicole Powers, Punta Gorda and Darian James Mcdougal, Punta Gorda

Nicholas Frank Landi, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Elizabeth Astre, Punta Gorda

John Gary Souder, Port Charlotte and Cornelia Magrita Magdalena Ekman, Port Charlotte

Jordan Paige Mooney, Punta Gorda and Cody Lee Mooney, Punta Gorda

John Adrian Horn, Rotonda West and Teri-Lyn Hellyar, Rotonda West

Janet Karalekas Harmon-Poirier, North Port and Richard Paul Poirier, Middleboro, Massachusetts

Alexia Danielle Ellis, Port Charlotte and Alec Mathew Sprague, Port Charlotte

Dean Edward Crothers, Port Charlotte and Cindy R. Wright, Port Charlotte

Anatolii Tregubov, Charlotte, North Carolina and Galina Victorovna Vos, Port Charlotte

Joseph Brian Panella, Punta Gorda and Jessica Anne Sindora, Punta Gorda

Lorin Mathew Livingston, Punta Gorda and Holli Hubbard Largent, Punta Gorda

Jason Allen Clark, Port Charlotte and Angelina Wicks, Port Charlotte


Robert Edward Hitchen, Arcadia and Luanne Kay Vanasse, Arcadia

Steven Daniel Rouse, North Port and Ruben Eliezer Delgado, North Port

Robert Lee Stone, Port Charlotte and Kelly Lynn Clensy, Port Charlotte

Jimmie Rivera, Punta Gorda and Isamar Travieso, Punta Gorda

William Raymond Miller, Rotonda West and Belinda Lee Hyland, Rotonda West

Robert C. Stokoe, Punta Gorda and Sharon Ann Sousley, Sebring

Dwight Craig Smith, Punta Gorda and Jennifer Lynn Bruno, Punta Gorda

David Granville Grimes, Englewood and Regina Sue Gilbert, Englewood

Robert Scott Hogan, Punta Gorda and Patricia Lee Jones, Punta Gorda

Angelia Dawn Lockhart, North Port and Jonathan Edward Richardson, North Port

Kimberly Nicole Sosa Figueroa, Port Charlotte and Marbin Alexander Antúnez Miranda, Port Charlotte

Sheletta Denise Fed, Port Charlotte and Herely Horace Davis, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Susan Gayle Haray v. George Arnold Haray

Kayla Knox v. Russell Knox

Michelle Lori Pattee v. Marshall Neil Pattee

