Marriages
Michael James Harmison, Osage Beach, Missouri and Kimberly Jean Jensen, Osage Beach, Missouri
David Jordan Faciane, Port Charlotte and Joyce Sandra Toothill, Port Charlotte
Brian Robert D’ Ancona, North Port and Thea Marie Leclaire, North Port
Mary Ann Lenart, Port Charlotte and Robert George Ulmer, Port Charlotte
Arlene Lee Todisco, Punta Gorda and Richard AllenBehrend, Punta Gorda
Devan Michael Bailey, North Port and Kelly Mae Borra, North Port
Christopher James Petersen, Lake Crystal, Minnesota and Amy Elizabeth Magnus, Lake Crystal, Minnesota
Junior Lee Barrington Foster, Port Charlotte and Angela Theresa Dieudonne, Punta Gorda
Jessica Kaye Coffey, Labelle and Robert Lawrence Sampson, Port Charlotte
Darren Andrew Edge, Port Charlotte and Nadia Jean Robinson, Port Charlotte
Michael Edward Everett, Temperance, Michigan and Liliya Ryabchenko, Temperance, Michigan
Pamela Mary Stenlund, Port Charlotte and Houser, Michael Wayne, Port Charlotte
Ralph Charmant, Port Charlotte and Darria St. Jean, Port Charlotte
Leidy Karina Castellano Gonzalez, Port Charlotte and Wilson Angarita Ascanio, Port Charlotte
Austin Charles Becker, Port Charlotte and Emilee Elizabeth Michael, Port Charlotte
Patrick William Mcfadden, Rotonda West and Maureen Joan Mcfadden, Rotonda West
James Oliver Steele, Punta Gorda and Emily Marie Olson, Punta Gorda
Annamarie Winters, Punta Gorda and Lawrence Gordon Mishkin, Punta Gorda
Jonathan Javier Cortes Arroyo, Grapevine, Texas and Arkady Choumeliski, Grapevine, Texas
Michael Francis Rose, Punta Gorda and Louise Jeanenne Weber, Punta Gorda
Ashley Renee Collins, Punta Gorda and Aaron Michael Modine, Punta Gorda
Eulalia Belinda Domingo Toledo, Port Charlotte and Jeffrey Mark Perrault, Port Charlotte
Mallon Pierre-Louis, Port Charlotte and Rousderson Pauliny Estanus, Port Charlotte
James Michael Gillum, North Port and Dianne Frances Riccota, North Port
William Joseph Comber, Punta Gorda and Alexia Dawnmiss Martin, Punta Gorda
Andrew Adam Mayer, North Port and Leia Suzanne Haney, North Port
Raymond Anthony Stevens, Sr., Punta Gorda and Tammy Jane Withrow, Normalville, Pennsylvania
Christopher John Beaton, Jr., Punta Gorda and Katherine Lourdes Moncada Gomez, Punta Gorda
Divorces
Antoniel Bailey v. Trecia Angalee Lunan
Michael Callen v. Janette Love
Carrie Lynn Comstock v. Joseph Senra
Juliet German Rives v. Yuzeppe Parra-Falcon
Anastasia Elaine Jones v. Ronnie Ray Jones
Fanny Medina v. Miguel Otero
Norlene Dorryan Richmond v. Max Eugene Chery
Stephen White v. Marybeth White
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.