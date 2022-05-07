Marriages

Bella Anne Sainsbury, Port Charlotte and Drake Ashten Bonnau, Port Charlotte

Jared Scott Fawley, Palatka and Faith Nicole Troiano, Palatka

Katherine Elyse Martin, Wonder Lake, Illinois and Elio Albavera, Wheeling, Illinois

Jillian Beth Marks, Cranston, Rhode Island and John Correia, Cumberland, Rhode Island

Juliet Prescott Hooten, New York, New York and Arthur Harmon Westerfield, New York, New York

Mark Christopher Johnstone, Mondovi, Wisconsin and Amy Jo Lindstrom, Mondovi, Wisconsin

Kayla Ann Westlake, Statesville, North Carolina and Keith Allen Grimwood, Statesville, North Carolina

Gregory Telusma, Miami Gardens and Rosemene Buissereth, Brockton, Massachusetts

Timofey Vladimirovich Fomin, Port Charlotte and Yelizaveta Flilippova, East Earl, Pennsylvania

Spencer Bryon Dillon, Englewood and Kayla Rene Walton, Englewood

Brian Kenneth Keating, Port Charlotte and Jessica Marie Hooks,Port Charlotte

Gilles Robert Baillargeon, Punta Gorda and Marybeth Michelle Jewell, Morrow, Ohio

Kylee Brandelle Steel, Port Charlotte and Davin Richard Miller, Port Charlotte

Kelly Mcgrath Teeple, Punta Gorda and Johnathon Cole Webb, Punta Gorda

Larry Eugene Conley, North Port and Kristi Diane Richardson, North Port

Tina Marie Mcadams, Port Charlotte and Ryan James Johnson, Punta Gorda

Philip William Holycross, Port Charlotte and Karrie Anna Holycross, North Port


Cindy Desruisseaux, North Port and Borginy Woodruff Sylney, North Port

Devon Charles Sheesley, Punta Gorda and Olivia Lee Yong, Punta Gorda

Scott Douglas Barberine, Port Charlotte and Jill Anne Hodge, Port Charlotte

Christina Marie Strugala, North Port and Dallas William Guy, Port Charlotte

Frank Dewey Mahurin, Port Charlotte and Wendi Lynn Hudson, Port Charlotte

Malcolm Paul O’sullivan, Punta Gorda and Cindy Jane Wilson, Punta Gorda

Wayne Ellery Steier, Port Charlotte and Linda Joyce Posey, Winter Park

Divorces

Omoi Toni Bryan v. Faride Nkengi Bankaka

Krystal Lee Dendinger v. J.R. Lebrant Dendinger

Courtney Richard Griffin v. Esther Nia Lexi Zandbergen

Melissa Mancilla v. Adam Mancilla

Aaron Dirk Nordgren v. Nina Nguyen Nordgren

Karlee Rose v. Jerry Rose

James Ryan v. Lori Wagner Ryan

Robert Six v. Teresa Ramsey

Jean Sully v. Jessica Florenzi Sully

Nathaniel Willey v. Jasmine Willey

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries