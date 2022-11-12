Marriages
Abella Rose Mitchell, Port Charlotte and Austin Thomas Carvey, Anchorage, Alaska
Kimberly Rose Wolf, Coral Springs and Ronald Alexander Macmillan, Punta Gorda
Christopher William Chambers, Punta Gorda and Jennifer Lynn Chambers, Punta Gorda
Jason James Hayner, Port Charlotte and Karla Daniela Zamudio Puebla, Mexico City, Mexico
Mandie Lyn Barber, Port Charlotte and Jimmie Ralph Ruttman, Port Charlotte
Larry Meeks Myers, Port Charlotte and Judith Jean Phillips, Port Charlotte
Christopher Charles Wilson, Punta Gorda and Tara Marlene Majorino, Punta Gorda
Savannah Elaine Graeve, Punta Gorda and Kyle Casey Devries, Punta Gorda
Tyler Clay Brown, Punta Gorda and Morgan Suzzanne Manley, Punta Gorda
Brittany Nicole Ross, Punta Gorda and Mickoy Gawayne Hylton, Punta Gorda
Sara Susan Stackhouse, Port Charlotte and Curtis Arthur Lindner, Port Charlotte
Brandon Christopher Blumberg, Port Charlotte and Rachel Elisabeth Dickson, Port Charlotte
Jeannine M. Porter, Cape Coral and Michael John De Laat, Cape Coral
Andrew Kenneth Lebo, Port Charlotte and Kourtney Anne Callan, Port Charlotte
Chelsea Maye Patton, Bonita Springs and Tyler Jacob Michael, Bonita Springs
Dawn Marie Muzio, Punta Gorda and Walter Figueira Borges, Punta Gorda
Mary Louise Winans-Harris, Cross Lanes, West Virginia and Mark James Dykhoff, Punta Gorda
Muston, Matthew Oneal, Port Charlotte and Buckhave, Courtney Rose, Port Charlotte
Michael Thomas Cullen, Port Charlotte and Randi Joy Carroll, Hillsdale, New Jersey
Donald Charles Festaiuti, Port Charlotte and Deborah Ann Penny, Port Charlotte
Cassie Mae Cameron, Port Charlotte and Kyle Oliver Moore, Port Charlotte
Madison Leigh Faria, Punta Gorda and Matthew James Keyt, Punta Gorda
Kerry Stephen Cataffo, Punta Gorda and Mercedes Bado, Miami
Jaime Garrett Matthews, Port Charlotte and Kayla Marie Marro, Port Charlotte
Andrew Raymond Horvath, Punta Gorda and Susan Carol Reed, Punta Gorda
Celestine Hodges Joe, Arcadia and Dieuseul Demosthene, Arcadia
Haley Elizabeth Belcher, Punta Gorda and Dylan Chad Daughtry, Punta Gorda
Laurel Lea Prehn, Port Charlotte and Yvonne Marie Bras, Port Charlotte
George Christian Diggs, Punta Gorda and Leah Stephanie Meredith, Punta Gorda
William Arthur Grunnah, Dallas, Texas and Carla Denise McGuire, Dallas, Texas
Calvin Larry Fulbright, Pontiac, Michigan and Kelli Rae Walden, Waterford, Michigan
Lucas Eugene Wehmer, O’Fallon, Missouri and Taylor Elaine Stock, Winfield, Missouri
Divorces
Terry Albritton v. Rebecca Ann Albritton
Alejandro Argandona v. Martha Cadavid
Jeffrey Briscoe v. Dana Marie Briscoe
Cecilia K. Brown v. Gary S. Brown
Wendy Cadena v. Patricio E. Cadena
Kristen Maria Desvergnes v. Philippe E. Desvergnes
Ramone Fontaine v. Cristiane Fontaine
Tonya Fracasse v. Thomas
Darrick Grote v. Candace F. Grote
James Alan Guelfi v. Adrianne Leigh Guelfi
Piedad Lopez Laguna v. Ervin Guillen Herrera
Stephanie Malafarina v. Renato Malafarina
David Allen Norman v. Olga Ivanivna Norman
Caroline Ratliff v. Andrew Ratliff
Heidemarie Sale v. James E. Sale
Allan J. Seals v. Janie D. Seals
Linda Smith v. Larry Gentry
Franklin Wagner v. Stephanie Wagner
