WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Nov. 20, 2022 Nov 19, 2022

Marriages
Nicole Rose Contursi, New York and Grant SamuelTunkel, New York, New York
Leon Demere, Port Charlotte and Angeline Jodoin Pinard, Port Charlotte 
Jose Angel Linares, Port Charlotte and Brittany Jade Hoholik, Port Charlotte
Larry Richard Cosmo, Englewood and Liliana Silkman, Worcester, Mass.
Robert Owen Satterfield, Punta Gorda and Nicole Kathleen Berrisford, Punta Gorda
Herbert Allen Harkness, Port Charlotte and Nova Danette Jones, Port Charlotte
George Michael Warren, Englewood and Victoria Lynn Marsh, Englewood
Joshua Matthew Dickson, Port Charlotte and Danielle Nicole Parrish, Port Charlotte
Linda Suzanne Smith, Punta Gorda and Paul William Hibner, Punta Gorda
Tori Marie Fristick, Englewood and Kaelin Mark Kahiwa Olayer, Englewood
Neil Ronald Garvey Jr., Rotonda and Brianne Elizabeth Yankow, Naples
Wayne Allen Carr, Punta Gorda and Lonell Mccormick, Punta Gorda
David John Wirth, Punta Gorda and Judy Alice Schlottman, Punta Gorda
Joseph Howard Westall, Port Charlotte and Kelsey Elizabeth Mace, Port Charlotte
Nicole Lujean Mott, Punta Gorda and Wade Clinton Beasley Jr., Port Charlotte
Israel Lee Rogner, Punta Gorda and Crystal Dolynn Timmons, Punta Gorda
Erica Mae Trott, Port Charlotte and Dillon Rudolph Anderson, Port Charlotte

Divorces
Edward Ahlquist v. Kimberly Ahlquist
Heather Debbie Thomas-Speare v. Lancelot Speare
Michael Wilson v. Lisa A. Hamm
