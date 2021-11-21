Marriages
Caleb Gregory Fournier, Boscawen, New Hampshire, and Amanda Lynn Smith, Boscawen, New Hampshire,
Mark Wilman Bartelt, Puyallup, Washington, and Eldora Yvonne Mullane, Puyallup, Washington
Kevin John West, Winona Lake, Indiana, and Makenna Maleigh Leek, Warsaw, Indiana
Cordelia Woodruff Cowan, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Eric Arthur Peters, Wellesley, Massachusetts
John Andres Mendieta Sangurima, Port Charlotte, and Mayuleisi Lopez Rodriguez, Port Charlotte
Deborah Lynn Bajada, Forked River, New Jersey, and Robert Martin Hahn, Forked River, New Jersey
Sharon Catherine Simler, Onset, Massachusetts, and Gregory Cotter, Onset, Massachusetts
Cole David Willard, Port Charlotte, and Maigan Alizabeth Brooks, Port Charlotte
Christian James Lazarski, Port Charlotte, and Brittney Rose Johnson, Port Charlotte
George Stephen Petty, Punta Gorda, and Rebecca Selah, Punta Gorda
Derek Preston Rhoades, Punta Gorda, and Natalyn Sue Moore, Punta Gorda
Paul Salvatore Munizzi, Fort Myers, and Cecilia Marie Peden, North Fort Myers
Miles James Mayer, North Port, and Alanna Clare Smith, North Port
Todd Joseph Wilson, Port Charlotte, and Paula Andrea Bedoya Garcia, Port Charlotte
Zachary Luis Simo, Port Charlotte, and Kaylee Lynn Locker, Port Charlotte
Jason Reid Shiner, Punta Gorda, and Jessica Marie Cantwell, Punta Gorda
Daniell Robert Town, Punta Gorda, and Julia Lynn Davidson, Punta Gorda
Angela Marie Delong, Port Charlotte, and Nathan Eric Dougherty, Port Charlotte
Laura L. Peters, Punta Gorda, and Meyer Isidor Leibovitch, Punta Gorda
Tracey Elizabeth Andrews, Port Charlotte, and Gary Joseph Talarico, Port Charlotte
Roger John Boeckmann, Englewood, and Rhonda Sue Grover, Englewood
Elijah Genady Barko, Port Charlotte, and Karina Aleksandra Aseyev, North Port
Chelsea Lyn Teta, Punta Gorda, and James Allan Hambly, Punta Gorda
Joan Tova Levine, Port Charlotte, and Michael Charles Friedman, Port Charlotte
Terry Lee Miller, Englewood, and Sandra Lynn Brazier, Englewood
Paul Alexander Schroeder, North Port, and Melissa Diane Amick, Port Charlotte
Thomas J. Vanoflen, Englewood, and Rebecca Sue Ross, Englewood
Zaki Ghiacy, Port Charlotte, and Sharon Diane Juden, Port Charlotte
John Nicholas Castelli, Port Charlotte, and Danielle Allise Nickerson, Port Charlotte
Samantha Joanne Higinbotham, North Port, and Max Thomas Diramio, North Port
Jamie Louise Harden, Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Robert Watson, Venice
Divorces
Jiang Dong v. Xia Mei Qiu
Sara N. Doucette v. Jeff J. Doucette
Shannon Leigh Johns v. Jeremiah Edward Johns
George Lebo v. Anna Lebo
Diana L. Opphile v. David K. Opphile Sr.
Gezella Raff v. Robert Raff
Brittanee Elizabeth Walker v. Alexander Walker
