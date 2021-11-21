Marriages

Caleb Gregory Fournier, Boscawen, New Hampshire, and Amanda Lynn Smith, Boscawen, New Hampshire,

Mark Wilman Bartelt, Puyallup, Washington, and Eldora Yvonne Mullane, Puyallup, Washington

Kevin John West, Winona Lake, Indiana, and Makenna Maleigh Leek, Warsaw, Indiana

Cordelia Woodruff Cowan, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Eric Arthur Peters, Wellesley, Massachusetts

John Andres Mendieta Sangurima, Port Charlotte, and Mayuleisi Lopez Rodriguez, Port Charlotte

Deborah Lynn Bajada, Forked River, New Jersey, and Robert Martin Hahn, Forked River, New Jersey

Sharon Catherine Simler, Onset, Massachusetts, and Gregory Cotter, Onset, Massachusetts

Cole David Willard, Port Charlotte, and Maigan Alizabeth Brooks, Port Charlotte

Christian James Lazarski, Port Charlotte, and Brittney Rose Johnson, Port Charlotte

George Stephen Petty, Punta Gorda, and Rebecca Selah, Punta Gorda

Derek Preston Rhoades, Punta Gorda, and Natalyn Sue Moore, Punta Gorda

Paul Salvatore Munizzi, Fort Myers, and Cecilia Marie Peden, North Fort Myers

Miles James Mayer, North Port, and Alanna Clare Smith, North Port

Todd Joseph Wilson, Port Charlotte, and Paula Andrea Bedoya Garcia, Port Charlotte

Zachary Luis Simo, Port Charlotte, and Kaylee Lynn Locker, Port Charlotte

Jason Reid Shiner, Punta Gorda, and Jessica Marie Cantwell, Punta Gorda

Daniell Robert Town, Punta Gorda, and Julia Lynn Davidson, Punta Gorda

Angela Marie Delong, Port Charlotte, and Nathan Eric Dougherty, Port Charlotte

Laura L. Peters, Punta Gorda, and Meyer Isidor Leibovitch, Punta Gorda

Tracey Elizabeth Andrews, Port Charlotte, and Gary Joseph Talarico, Port Charlotte

Roger John Boeckmann, Englewood, and Rhonda Sue Grover, Englewood

Elijah Genady Barko, Port Charlotte, and Karina Aleksandra Aseyev, North Port

Chelsea Lyn Teta, Punta Gorda, and James Allan Hambly, Punta Gorda

Joan Tova Levine, Port Charlotte, and Michael Charles Friedman, Port Charlotte

Terry Lee Miller, Englewood, and Sandra Lynn Brazier, Englewood

Paul Alexander Schroeder, North Port, and Melissa Diane Amick, Port Charlotte

Thomas J. Vanoflen, Englewood, and Rebecca Sue Ross, Englewood

Zaki Ghiacy, Port Charlotte, and Sharon Diane Juden, Port Charlotte

John Nicholas Castelli, Port Charlotte, and Danielle Allise Nickerson, Port Charlotte

Samantha Joanne Higinbotham, North Port, and Max Thomas Diramio, North Port

Jamie Louise Harden, Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Robert Watson, Venice

Divorces

Jiang Dong v. Xia Mei Qiu

Sara N. Doucette v. Jeff J. Doucette

Shannon Leigh Johns v. Jeremiah Edward Johns

George Lebo v. Anna Lebo

Diana L. Opphile v. David K. Opphile Sr.

Gezella Raff v. Robert Raff

Brittanee Elizabeth Walker v. Alexander Walker

