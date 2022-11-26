WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Nov. 27, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesNo marriages reported this weekDivorces Eldon Eugene Alameda v. Dori Marie AlamedaDameyon Dwight Bloomfield v. Latoya Monique HeronTicha Borden v. Fred Borden IvJacqueline Corea Buitrago v. Andy ErmeloAnn E Bush v. James Leroy J. BushBryan Curella v. Michelle L. CurellaChristina Harkens-Thurman v. Melvin Gene ThurmanHeather Suanne Kilburn v. Curtis James KilburnRobert John Lapergola v. Laribel Amaranto LapergolaYaacov Levy v. Lisa N GoldenbergSandra Leslie Liming v. Arthur Merle MontielAlisha Diane Mckinney v. Scott Dale Williams JrMarsha Ann Moore v. Phillip MooreJohn Kennedy Newman v. virginia Perez LuisPrashant S. Patel v. Avni Prashant PatelFred Raftis v. Tracie A. RaftisJames R. Routh v. Natalie M. RouthDenise Simpson v. James SimpsonDianna L. Wisenburg v. William T. Wisenburg Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.