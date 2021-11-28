No marriages were reported this week

Divorces

Keir Ian Abernethy v. Mary C. Abernethy

William Barnes v. Faith Ferris

Dorothy Ida Pearl Baugh v. Donald J. Baugh

Dionne Bowman v. Brent Bowman

Karen Brennan v. Glenn Brennan

Nichole Marie Brymer v. Michael Patrick Brymer

Diana L. Bundy v. Mark D. Bundy

Chenoa Butler-Lingard, v. Adam B. Sherkus

Tonya D. Edman v. William L. Edman

James Holland v. Anna Dawn Holland

James Bennett Jacobson v. Javeria Jacobson

Anthony R. Johnstone v. Cynthia A. Johnstone

James Knight v. Stephaney Knight

Tina C. Mackellar v. Denny J. Burkett

Gordana Marinkovic v. Vukojica Derikonjic

Richard Gregory Morale v. Suzanne Elizabeth Morale

Ana Maria Ramos v. Jose Antonio Rubero

Bethany Alece Rimes v. Ashton Lee Rimes

Judith Sanon v. Louis Maurice

Taylor Davis Schiel v. Lindsey Rae Schiel

Robert J. Sherry v. Jessica Bifaro Sherry

Douglas R. Smith v. Jennifer M. Smith

Gregory F. Stiber v. Tamara Terry

Dustin Lynn Vanantwerp v. Henry Frank Vanantwerp

Rayan Wedderburn v. Monique Richards

Valentine Wilson v. Brittany Wilson

