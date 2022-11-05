Marriages
Annamarie Phyllis Evangelista, Port Charlotte and Corey James Magee, Port Charlotte
Kalin MarieRiley, North Port and John Robert Theriault, North Port
Paul Gerald Montalbano, Punta Gorda and Sheri Ann Ramsdell, Punta Gorda
Gary Edward Denlea, Punta Gorda and Tami Lyn Sargent, Punta Gorda
Ashley Joan Byington, Port Charlotte and Michael Thomas Jennings, Port Charlotte
Tiffany Ann Mckenzie, Port Charlotte and Joshua Gerald Yates, Port Charlotte
Holly Ann Thomas, Punta Gorda and Samuel Dominguez, Punta Gorda
Robert Joseph Beranek, Punta Gorda and Pamella Jean Ahlers, Punta Gorda
Nancy Patricia Wroe, Port Charlotte and Charles Edward White, Punta Gorda
Bernard Adrian Gaines, Port Charlotte and Keyanna Lakeisha Gales, Port Charlotte
James William Enos, Port Charlotte and Xiuling Sun, Port Charlotte
Sara Elizabeth Murphy, North Port and Dalton Laine Emery, North Port
Venette Guillaume, Punta Gorda and James Antoine, Punta Gorda
Jacinda Marie Olivia Cecora, North Port and Travis Charles Priest, North Port
Mallory Beth Oliver, Englewood and Donald Edward Brown, Englewood
Brantley Montgomery Hall, Punta Gorda and Evelyn Marguerite Swinamer, Punta Gorda
Kaleb Daniel Etherington, Rotonda West and Joanna Marie Martin, Rotonda West
Crystal Marie Conrad, Port Charlotte and Robert Arthur Breyer, Port Charlotte
Whitney Desiree Payne, Punta Gorda and Lance David Owens, Punta Gorda
Michael Lee Williams, Punta Gorda and Debra Kay Sheets, Punta Gorda
Tyler James Banish, Sebring and Cheyenne Marie Smith, Port Charlotte
Carl Raymond Winger, Punta Gorda and Rosemary Ann Nicolay, Punta Gorda
Anthony Fiorenti, North Port and Dolores Valdez, North Port
Ashley Elizabeth Tigges, Englewood and Steven Douglass Kuykendall, Englewood
Kevin Patrick Cooper, Port Charlotte and Christine Erin Kelly, Port Charlotte
Antonio Michael Ermirio, Punta Gorda and Coleen A. Gold, Sarasota
Nicole Marie Skaggs, Port Charlotte and Jesse Ray Isgrig, Port Charlotte
Bradley Andre Belizaire, Punta Gorda and Nadine Richelyne Frederique, Punta Gorda
Curstin Llewellyn Francis, Port Charlotte and Courtney Lynn Green, Port Charlotte
Christina Lee Mattessino, Port Charlotte and Matthew Edwin Mcree, Port Charlotte
Darien Jena Reynoso, Arcadia and Zachary Robert Smith, Arcadia
Brooke Leeanna Young, Port Charlotte and Mark Dana Wilson, Port Charlotte
Chelsea Anderson, Punta Gorda and Joseph Michael Dewar, Punta Gorda
Daniel Lugo Hernandez, Port Charlotte and Juana Serrato Espinoza, Port Charlotte
Miranda Skye Davis, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania and Gage Steven Gardner, Palm, Pennsylvania
Bernadette Ann Anderson Sako, Chicago Heights and Carl Frank Moszur, Lynwood, Illinois
Briayan Lee Oliveras Rivera, North Port and Maria Denise Cuomo, North Port
Justin Lawrence Bishop, Punta Gorda and Hanna Rae Haxton, North Port
Victoria Ann Roth, Lake Suzy and Ryan Morris Baird, Lacrosse, Virginia
Michael Thomas Kirsch, Punta Gorda and Lauren Eileen Kirsch, Punta Gorda
Katelyn Theresa Landry, Port Charlotte and Humberto Baez Jr., Port Charlotte
Robert John Brown, Englewood and Rachael Marie Keene, Englewood
Paula Jo Cranmore, Port Charlotte and Jack Bryson Burns, Port Charlotte
Kyle Napoleon Bonaparte Flinchum, Zolfo Springs and Carey Louise Wynne, Zolfo Springs
Logan Allen Lee Beier, Arcadia and Cynthia LorraineHale, Arcadia
Hannah Marie Roberson, Punta Gorda and Richard Kenneth Jones, Punta Gorda
James Welton Johnston, North Fort Myers and Victoria Jean Robertson, North Fort Myers
Alaina Florence Reints, Punta Gorda and Thomas Gary Oscarson, Punta Gorda
Desiree Ann Dipaulo, Punta Gorda and Tyrone Ernest Mckelvey, Punta Gorda
Codee James Yount, Port Charlotte and Megan Mariah Spitzmiller, Port Charlotte
Anna Lee Munholand, Port Charlotte and Tristan Chase Dennis, Port Charlotte
Samuel Raymond Stanchak, North Port and Ann Kristine Weaver, North Port
Taylor Elizabeth Knight, Arcadia and Caleb William Fredrick Lescrynski, Arcadia
Justin Cody Nazzarese, Port Charlotte and Savana Dawn Crouch, Port Charlotte
Tiernan Cole, Port Charlotte and Melissa Ann Lovejoy, Port Charlotte
Stefanie Kaye Mcclurg, Punta Gorda and Michael Anthony Beard, Port Charlotte
Michaela Mcneil Wallace, Arcadia and Dequarion Jaleel Hollimon, Arcadia
Dylan Tyler French, Cape Coral and Gianna Lee Annarumma, Cape Coral
Donald Eugene Ward, Punta Gorda and Victoria Raye Juengel, Punta Gorda
Ameiash O’neal Ellis, Orlando and Dana Lafaun Ellis, Orlando
Timothy Andrew Olivo, Port Charlotte and Grace Catherine Lockhart, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Gretchen Hammerberg-Armstrong v. Todd Armstrong
Julia Korous v. Antonin Korous
Jeffrey L. Lowen v. Suzanne R. Lowen
Dinora Maqueira v. Joao Marcos Perera Perez
Joanne Mccoog v. Kenneth Mccoog
Wynn Wooten v. Daniel Wooten
Jennifer Barr v. Thomas Barr
Paul Anthony Benton v. Gina Benton
Lori J. Dijkhuis v. Piet M. Dijkhuis
Jennifer Guerra v. John Guerra
James Robert Kubek v. Ashley M. Kubek
KariKulman v. Ian Kulman
Christina Dawn Lee v. Stephen Douglas Lee
Paul Mackie v. Alana Roush
Dania Dolores Martinez v. Luis Fernando Rivera
Robert Edward Plant v. Renee L. Plant
Amy Marie Rollins v. Ira Alexander Kape
Heather A. Rose v. David Paxton
Alexander J. Sanagorski v. Tammy S. Lyons
Raffaella Scanlon v. Jason A. Scanlon
Arvind Sharma v. Barbara Jean Boone
Peter Arthur Suhan v. Daveena Marie Walker
Linda Trzaskos v. Paul Peter Trzaskos
Michael Zamora v. Gina Zamora
