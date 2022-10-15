WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Oct. 16, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesRyan Christopher Caldon, Edgewood, Kentucky and Danielle Nicole Sheehan, Edgewood, KentuckyWhitney Paige Black, Simpsonville, South Carolina and Gregory Michael Balog, Simpsonville, South CarolinaLouise Gorski, Port Charlotte and James Robert Hausler Jr., Port CharlotteChase Allen Shepard, Port Charlotte and Mackenzie Nichole Moore, Port CharlotteChelsea Marie Mcgee, Punta Gorda and Matthew Lee Bailey, Tucson, ArizonaDavid Allen Legge, Port Charlotte and Melinda Ann Hallenbeck, Port Charlotte Taylor Marie Stockton, Port Charlotte and Kevin Taylor Knipe, Punta GordaRachelle Jean Albright, North Fort Myers and Adam Charles Rodgers, Roscommon, MichiganJohn Richard Largent, Port Charlotte and Carlen Marie Macchiarolo, EnglewoodDonna Marie Shanfelter, Punta Gorda and James Edwin Clarke, Punta GordaDivorcesNo divorces were reported in Charlotte County this week. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Punta Gorda tallying damage from Hurricane Ian Comcast aiming to restore local service by Saturday Hurricane damage delays Sunseeker opening COLUMN: New owners on board Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.