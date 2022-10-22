Marriages
Joshua Allen Casper, Rosemount, Minnesota and Gianne Carla Icamina Aclao, Mandaluyong City, Philippines
Jessica Ann Crowl, Punta Gorda and Lee Emerson Ambler, Punta Gorda
Matthew Edward Allen, Cape Coral and Kellie Renee Dunson, Port Charlotte
Courtney Lyn Lewis, North Port and Keith Derell Barrett, North Port
Brooke Marie Griner, North Fort Myers and Clifton Bradley James Devries, North Fort Myers
Elizabeth Ann Thomas, North Port and Julie Marie Johnson-Knish, North Port
Jose Antonio Betancourt, Miami and Luz Faniber Ramirez Sanchez, Miami
Todd Jay Levesque, Port Charlotte and Danielle Lynn Whitmore, Port Charlotte
Clayton Robert Spicer, North Port and Lauren Alexandra Harvey, North Port
Eric Jason Davis, Port Charlotte and Saryna Kay Parker, Port Charlotte
Robert Joseph Allen, Rotonda West and Kelly Ann Kingston, Rotonda West
Justin Andrew Trisel, North Port and Gabrielle Ruth Holmes, North Port
Summer Lynn Spencer, Port Charlotte and Andrew Lee Stamp, Port Charlotte
Jennifer Courtney Harmon, Port Charlotte and Thomas Lee Smith, Port Charlotte
Robert Lee Douglas, Port Charlotte and Celestria Lee Meyers, North Port
Donald Lee Hollenbeck, Port Charlotte and Christa Ann Thurber, Port Charlotte
Isaiah Richard Kraft, Port Charlotte and Trinity Star Dunmire, Port Charlotte
Nikita Petrovich Tinin, Port Charlotte and Elizabeth Kate Bunnell, Port Charlotte
Joseph Grant Wojcik, Rotonda West and Hayley Nicole Shaer, Rotonda West
Thomas Michael Ray Hoffman, Arcadia and Bryson Taylor Staley, Arcadia
Colin Michael Harter, Punta Gorda and Mary L. Allen, Punta Gorda
Patrick Russell Seaton, Punta Gorda and Dennesse Avanell Miller, Punta Gorda
Liliannah Zoe Reineck, Punta Gorda and Armando Sosa Fragoso, Punta Gorda
Robert Anthony Mcnamara, Rotonda West and Kimberlee Ann Stevens, Rotonda West
Divorces
James B. Dixon v. Kecia M. Dixon
Wilson Morel Jr. v. Isis Ferrer
Roberta Vibbert v. Donnie R. Vibbert
