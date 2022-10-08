WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for Oct. 9, 2022 Oct 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesKaycee Lyne Bingle, Port Charlotte and Andrew Phillip-Joseph Guzman, Port CharlotteMichael Steven Simpson, Punta Gorda and Kimberly Denise Pennington, Punta GordaSandra Gay Pietrzak, Punta Gorda and Larry Dean Kight, Punta GordaDeron Marcus Freeman, Port Charlotte and Amber Nicole Thomas, Port CharlotteIris Monserrat Romero, Port Charlotte and Carlos Javier Izaguirre, Port CharlotteIberay Jerez Henry, Port Charlotte and Jason Lawrence Roberts, WauchulaCarlos Manuel Poveda, Punta Gorda and Jennifer Janell Lemmer, Punta GordaAmy Jo Lofquist, Punta Gorda and Robert Paul Stinnett, Punta GordaEmma Page Alford, North Port and Cody Allen Fouch, North PortRobert Earl Osborne, Punta Gorda and Riannan Marie Peterson, Punta GordaEarl Harold Kroeker, Punta Gorda and Janet Leslie Sage, Punta GordaCiara Priscilla Anceume, Port Charlotte and Nathan Stephen Wells, Port CharlotteDavid James Radu, Punta Gorda and Kirk Edward Roberts, Punta GordaCharles Richard Scipione, Placida and Elizabeth Anne Campbell, PlacidaLaura Lee Kilborn, Punta Gorda and Terrance Edward Smith, Punta GordaDante Harley Schwartzkopf, Venice and Natali Leann Samples, VeniceMarie Nicole Cherubin, North Port and Mackenson Timothee, North Port Douglas Scott Banks, North Port and Amy Jean Johnson, Punta GordaAmy Elizabeth Sharpe, Port Charlotte and Carl William Cantrell, Port CharlotteCharles Edward Lang, Port Charlotte and Veronica Celeste Diaz, Port CharlotteStephanie Christine Susko, North Port and Garrett Michael Kelley, North PortJohn Michael Wiggins, Port Charlotte and Allison Hunter, Port CharlotteTerry Clayton Jarest, Port Charlotte and Betty Jean Davenport, North PortJohn Austin Stratton, Punta Gorda and Norah Lynn Mccrossin, Punta GordaJames Felton Barber, Oak Harbor, Washington and Gil De Lamadrid, Sadie Alana, Oak Harbor, WashingtonAlison Mae Murphy, Port Charlotte and Timothy Michael Gregory, Port CharlotteHaley Nicole Woods, Port Charlotte and Tony Kevin Ludington, Port CharlotteDivorcesKelly R. Collins v. Dwayne E. Collins Jr.Ameiash O’neil Ellis v. Jorene Elicia PetersJulie Ann Green v. Alan Case GreenErica Renee Lemaster v. Kyle LemasterKerry-Ann Geneive Swaby Streeter v. Calvin Devon StreeterSwanson, Jenifer v. Swanson, JesseAlbert Ambrose Ukpong v. Lucy Ama Darkey Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now State court finds Punta Gorda sign ordinance unconstitutional Hurricane damage delays Sunseeker opening Hurricane Ian: State officials confirm 21 deaths, make grisly underwater discovery Boil water notices lifted for Punta Gorda and Burnt Store Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
