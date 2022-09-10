Marriages and divorces for Sept. 11, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesPatrick Dennis Collins, Windham, New Hampshire and Heidi Victoria Crozer, Windham, New HampshireJeffrey Allen Behounek, Punta Gorda and Mary Anne Waite, Punta GordaBarbara Roberts Cootes, Englewood and James Joseph Klausing, EnglewoodChadwick Eugene Wells, Punta Gorda and Chantelle Marie Forest, Punta GordaBarbara Susan Johnson, Punta Gorda and James Oliver Sproul, Punta GordaCierra Jo Carpenter, North Port and Ronald Lewis Jones, ArcadiaMikhail Bublik, North Port and Marina Mashchenko, Sacramento, CaliforniaCarlos Rafael Cruz-Ortiz, Port Charlotte and Ivelisse Gladys Orsini, Port CharlotteMargaret Elizabeth Thompson, Punta Gorda and Clayton John Mcalees, Punta GordaJean Charles Audate, Port Charlotte and Marie Beatrice Jean, Port CharlotteAlexis Imani Radcliffe, Port Charlotte and Prinstant Madestra, North PortMatthew Terrance Roland Heller, Port Charlotte and April Elizabeth Chapman, North PortAnh Quang Tran, Port Charlotte and Trinh Thi Nguyen, Port CharlotteHunter Howard Mooney, Port Charlotte and Chloe Lynn Skates, Port CharlotteSamuel Francois, Port Charlotte and Marie Nadege Jean Charles, Port CharlotteMeagan Lorraine Doxey, Punta Gorda and Joshua Darrell Washburn, Punta Gorda Elizabeth Emily Keller, Rotonda West and Andrew Michael Keiser, Port CharlotteBrian Paul Susko, North Port and Myra Ruth Vicente, North PortGregory Anthony Noland, Port Charlotte and Sade Lashanna Wilson, Port CharlotteKyla Grace Pinter, Rotonda West and Nathan Paul Price, Rotonda WestDaniel Jay Kutter, Port Charlotte and Ruthann Jollymore Allsopp, Port CharlotteChristopher Matthew Walton, Port Charlotte and Tiffany Nicolle Walton, Port CharlotteMisti Marie Shull, Arcadia and Richard Roland Dufresne, ArcadiaKeith Robert Mcfarlane, Punta Gorda and Christina Marie Roig, Punta GordaNikki Anne Kirby, Rotonda West and Robert Roland Craig, Rotonda WestJenessa Ann Fox, Punta Gorda and Chad Michael Fox, Punta GordaDivorcesMichael E. Castle v. Theresa R. CastleAnn-Marie Moulton Kogle v. Josef Kogle Jr.Gleyvis Lezcano v. Jesus CaceresDavid Ignacio Maldonado v. Randy MaldonadoErica Jordan Tougas v. Jamie Tougas Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Police ID fourth victim of 'Hog Trail Killer' Cops: DUI suspect caused four-car wreck on Tamiami Trail Suspected killer in murder-suicide identified Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
