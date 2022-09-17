Marriages and divorces for Sept. 18, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesRoger Brent Schroeder, Jadwin, Missouri and Linda Faye Baker-Suggs, Jadwin, MissouriChristopher Dale Reynolds, Punta Gorda and Megan Renay Tessier, Punta GordaPaul Stephen Gecse, Port Charlotte and Sharon Lee Gecse, Port CharlotteLowell Harvey Anstine, Punta Gorda and Diane Elizabeth Pragen, Punta GordaAlica Nicole English, Rotonda West and Kemar Wryan Davis, Rotonda WestJuliann Marie Jakeman, Punta Gorda and Justin Timothy Smith, Punta GordaThomas Michael Hayes, Brockton, Massachusetts and Michelle Aguiar, Port CharlotteKelly Lynn Nancy Dansky, Port Charlotte and Christopher Theodore Nelson, Port Charlotte Edmond Aaron Hathcock, Punta Gorda and Dorothy Caroline Slack, SarasotaDivorcesJames Conkle v. Warren Leon WhistlerThom Coughlin v. Leslie CoughlinMary Lorraine Harvard v. Joseph Lamarr HarvardEllen M. Hayes Crowton v. Russell L. CrowtonJulio R. Lopez III v. Cinthya VelazquezRobert Patterson v. Michelle Lee Patterson Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now How a single sentence can save relationships from imploding Suspect arrested in connection to child's fentanyl overdose Couple ordered to remove Halloween display or face fines Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Cops: Man crushed woman's truck with excavator Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
